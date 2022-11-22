Washburn, WI- The Washburn Chamber of Commerce is once again hoping to spread holiday cheer to residents at local long-term care facilities. This is the Chamber’s third year teaming up with Superior Floral and Gift to send flowers to residents. The mission started when people felt isolated during the pandemic, but it has seen so much success they’re carrying on the tradition this year. Despite inflation, the floral shop is keeping arrangements at just $25. If you’d like to sponsor an arrangement, contact the Chamber, here.

HIBBING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO