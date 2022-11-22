Read full article on original website
Cook County Empty Bowls 2022 event raises over $5,000; organization still short funds needed to fight food insecurity in county
The Cook County chapter of Empty Bowls has been around since 2006, and plays a major role in fighting food insecurity in the area. Each year, organizers from the chapter host an event in partnership with the Grand Marais Art Colony and many local businesses and restaurants. Due to COVID,...
Hundreds turn out for Duluth’s Thanksgiving ‘Gobble Gallop’
DULUTH, MN -- Hundreds of runners turned out for Duluth’s annual “Gobble Gallop” race Thanksgiving morning. Duluth Running Company has hosted the event for the past 17 years. It includes a 5K run, a one-mile “Turkey Trot,” and a shorter kids race. The course takes...
Free Narcan training for Cook County residents
From Harm Reduction Sisters and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - November 22, 2022. Harm Reduction Sisters are proud to present a Free Narcan Training on Monday January 9th @ 5:30 PM at the Cook County Community Center Log Cabin (317 W 5th St. Grand Marais, MN 55604). Narcan kit and snacks...
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
‘Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar’ Expanding To Island Lake With ‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The owners behind Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park is expanding into Island Lake, and in a familiar location to many in the area. The new establishment is called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. It’s being constructed in the former Boondocks...
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
Photo: A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning. Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 24, 2022. Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders...
2022 Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count date announced for Grand Marais - bird watchers needed!
From the Grand Marais Audubon Christmas Bird Count Compiler - November 23, 2022. Both feeder watchers and walking/driving birders needed for the 2022 Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). The count will be held Saturday, December 17 for the Grand Marais CBC, which is a 7.5 mile radius circle from a point 3 miles south of the middle of Devil Track Lake. The count circle covers Hwy 61 to Lindskog Rd and north, some of Cty Rd 60, Gunflint Trail to the landfill road, Pine Mountain Rd to the backside of Elbow Lake, Devil Track Rd to Bally Creek Rd, Ball Club Rd to The Grade, Pike Lake Rd, and Hwy 61 west to the Cascade River, and all of the lakeshore between Lindskog Rd and the Cascade River.
Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M
A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
City by City: Washburn, Hibbing, Virginia
Washburn, WI- The Washburn Chamber of Commerce is once again hoping to spread holiday cheer to residents at local long-term care facilities. This is the Chamber’s third year teaming up with Superior Floral and Gift to send flowers to residents. The mission started when people felt isolated during the pandemic, but it has seen so much success they’re carrying on the tradition this year. Despite inflation, the floral shop is keeping arrangements at just $25. If you’d like to sponsor an arrangement, contact the Chamber, here.
Downtown Duluth Traffic Advisory During Gobble Gallop Races
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re not trotting the Gobble Gallop races on Thanksgiving, but plan to drive near Downtown Duluth, here’s what you need to know. On Thursday, November 24, the Gobble Gallop Races will take place in Downtown Duluth. The first of three races kick off...
COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: Mental Health During the Holiday Season: Entering the Darkness
Most of us know what to expect, as the days grow shorter and the nights long. It happens every year. For many, the absence of light brings with it a heightened experience of anxiety or depression, especially during the holiday season. A survey conducted by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, found that 64% of respondents stated that they were affected by mood shifts during this time of the year.
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
MnDOT to host public update meetings for Twin Ports Interchange project
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - November 22, 2022. MnDOT is hosting public meetings on Monday, Nov. 28, to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth. Virtually 12:15 – 1 p.m. Participants can join online by visiting: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings or calling 855-282-6330 and entering access code...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Mom steals sons blood, forces siblings to dispose of it: Child torture charges
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged a mother with child torture after she allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her two other children for medical conditions they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged by warrant on Wednesday with three...
Christmas movie filmed in Minnesota premieres on Hulu
If you're looking for your next Hallmark-style Christmas movie, you can now watch one that was filmed right here in Minnesota. Premiering on Hulu on Thanksgiving Day is "Merry Kiss Cam," which was filmed at numerous locations in Duluth. It stars Jesse Bradford ("Bring It On", "Swimfan") and Katie Lowes...
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
