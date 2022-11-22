Read full article on original website
Related
‘It made me think of decorations on a Christmas tree’: Arianna Genghini’s best phone picture
The Italian photographer was in San Francisco’s Chinatown when she came across this grand ivory building
Nature Journal: Winter reveals mistletoe growing in WNC trees
The cove we live in is surrounded on three sides by high ridges. One evening in early December, as I was walking down the trail that leads to our house, the sun set and the valley floor quickly darkened into a blue haze. But high on the western rim the trees along the...
Comments / 0