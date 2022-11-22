Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Andale wins fourth straight Kansas high school state championship, 51st straight game
Andale has now shut out its last three opponents in the state championship game.
One killed, one injured in I-135 crash near Newton
NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning. Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport […]
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
ksal.com
“Cowtown Santa Express” Excursions Begin
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s special Christmas holiday season excursion trains begin this weekend. As the railroad joins Abilene’s “Cowtown Christmas” celebration, holiday excursions are scheduled November 26th and running through Christmas Eve. Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad president and general manager Ross Boelling said...
ksal.com
Candy Canes and Airplanes to Land in Salina
That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina. The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes the first Saturday...
ksal.com
Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown
If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown this coming Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
KAKE TV
Salina man still in hospital a year after getting COVID-19
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Salina man has been in the hospital for more than a year. At first, it was because of COVID-19 complications, but then doctors found something wrong with his back. Steve Pinkle wants to share his journey with others. "While I was in Pennsylvania, they had...
ksal.com
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
ksal.com
Together We Give
The Salina Regional Health Foundation is planning to celebrate nearly three decades of a facility that serves as a home away from home for loved ones of patients at Salina Regional Health Center who come from outside Salina and is also utilized by patients from outside Salina who are undergoing outpatient treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
ksal.com
Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera
Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say back on Friday, November 18th, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of the Salina Target store. The victim reported over $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping.
Comments / 1