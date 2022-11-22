Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’
Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.” “Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our […]
Iran Media Outlet Demands USMNT Be Expelled From World Cup
The call for expulsion comes after the U.S. showed support for Iranian protestors on official social media accounts.
Comments / 0