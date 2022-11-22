Linda S. Musselwhite, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, 2022. Linda was born in Crothersville, Indiana on August 30, 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on August 14, 1971. Dan will tell you this was the best decision of her life, but the rest of us will tell you it was the best decision of his.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO