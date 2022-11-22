Read full article on original website
High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge
Jasper- High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. Approximately 144 high school students from 10 schools and...
Jeannette Marie Rowden
Jeannette Marie Rowden was born on Easter Sunday in 1940 and passed away on Thanksgiving in 2022. She was one of five children born to Frank and Lena Marie (Courtney) Konrad. She was raised in Sacramento, California, and spent most of her life there before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then Ferdinand, Indiana.
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
Linda S. Musselwhite, age 75, of Jasper
Linda S. Musselwhite, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, 2022. Linda was born in Crothersville, Indiana on August 30, 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on August 14, 1971. Dan will tell you this was the best decision of her life, but the rest of us will tell you it was the best decision of his.
