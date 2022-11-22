Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
Texas Bar Foundation is Making a Big Impact Toward Justice for Youth
With a mission that includes enhancing the rule of law and system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to the administration of justice for the underserved, the Texas Bar Foundation awarded Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) a grant to support its work in court advocacy for children and youth met with child abuse or neglect.
mocomotive.com
On rainy Thanksgiving, Montgomery County residents pick up meal to go, courtesy of Friends of Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Home health nurse Becky Castillo wanted to make sure that some of her patients whose family weren’t able to spend time with them had a Thanksgiving meal. On her day off on a drizzly Thursday morning, Castillo turned to…
thekatynews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament raises a record $200,000 for programs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18 raised a record $200,000 to support 23 Clubs in a five-county area around Houston. Photo credit: Brian Aparicio. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s (BGCGH) seventh annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Nov. 18,...
thekatynews.com
Cinco Ranch Branch Library Launches Monthly Group For Aspiring Writers
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library invites aspiring authors to join a new monthly group, the Prose Pros Writing Group, which will meet monthly starting on Monday, December 5, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Conference Classroom of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.
Click2Houston.com
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
thekatynews.com
Jet Setters Ball Raises Nearly $650,000 for Lone Star Flight Museum’s Exhibits and STEM Education Programs and Celebrates the Golden Age of Air Travel
The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) was electrified with glowing lights and great dance music while guests, dressed in fabulous creative cocktail attire, celebrated the museum’s successes and big plans for 2023. The annual fundraising event was attended by generous Houston donors and supporters who contributed to raising nearly $650,000 to support STEM-related programs and the museum’s educational mission and exhibits. The event was underwritten by the James C. & Teresa K. Day Foundation.
thekatynews.com
Learn How To Turn Old Books Into Works Of Art At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Library staff will demonstrate how to take an old book and make a snowman by folding the pages. No cutting, gluing, or special equipment is needed for this simple craft project. The project is a fun way to re-use old books and give them a new purpose. The resulting piece of art can be a great gift for someone who loves to read.
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Fort Bend Star
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
Houston Chronicle
Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years
The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
fox26houston.com
US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope
HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
cw39.com
Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
thekatynews.com
McDonald’s 16Th Annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience Returns With Performances By Award-Winning Gospel Artists And First-Ever HBCU Exhibition Winner
Mississippi Valley State University’s The Mean Green Marching Machine and University Choir. takes First Place in HBCU Exhibition Winning $75,000 and More. Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s USA is delivering feel-good moments in a special homecoming themed holiday experience on the final stop of the brand’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour (ICGT). Through this longstanding partnership the brand is proud to support the intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Hosted by gospel singer Lonnie Hunter, the event will feature powerful performances by award-winning and celebrated gospel artists including Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Smokie Norful, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Samoht, with special appearances by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks and poet J. Ivy.
Child shot in Richmond, Fort Bend County authorities say
RICHMOND, Texas — A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday in the Richmond area, according to officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital after the shooting. Their condition is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community
HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
