Citrus County Chronicle
Bilirakis wants residents to view broadband maps and report errors
Gus Bilirakis, newly reelected U.S. Congressman, now representing Citrus County, wants residents’ input to help strengthen Internet connectivity here and throughout his three-county district. Bilirakis and his colleagues pushed for passage of the Broadband DATA Act, signed into law in 2020, because the nation’s broadband maps had been outdated...
