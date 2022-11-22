ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
travelmag.com

12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter

There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
CHICAGO, IL
vinepair.com

Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars

This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Bameda Fresh Grocery store opens for South Deering and South Shore residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a store residents in South Deering and South Shore have been waiting for!The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Bamenda Fresh Grocery took place on Tuesday. Alderman Greg Mitchell (7th) was front and center helping resident welcoming in the new business.The new store offers fresh meat, deli, produce and a bakery. A café will be added next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Progressive Rail Roading

Metra expands UP West Line service

Metra announced yesterday the addition of 18 trains (nine inbound and nine outbound) to weekday service on the Union Pacific West Line. That change increases the total daily train count on the line from 40 to 58. The schedule revision is one of several being piloted during the post-pandemic era to deliver more consistent service to riders, Metra officials said in a press release.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy