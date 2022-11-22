Read full article on original website
Review: A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc
Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s and the vibrant, glamorous bohemians she encountered on the scene, like John Waters It-Girl Cookie Mueller, have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA.
Review: ‘Strange World’ explores big themes in bold colors
Is Searcher Clade the most millennial dad in all of animated moviedom? He has that telltale hipster beard. A sensitive voice sorta like Jake Gyllenhaal. And he feeds his kid avocado toast, with an egg on top. Oh wait, that IS Gyllenhaal in “Strange World,” Disney’s pleasantly entertaining, gorgeously rendered...
The Museum of Broadway reveals the show behind the show
A new museum celebrating the history of Broadway is now in New York's theater district.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Justin Hartley embarks on new chapters after 'This is Us'
On NBC's “This is Us,” Justin Hartley played Kevin Pearson: A man whose dreams of playing college football were derailed injury — so he decided to try acting, and ended up a big star. Hartley's own story has some strong parallels. He loved to play sports growing...
96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on WRAL
The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off Thursday morning on WRAL. The parade runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The parade will air on WRAL and stream on Peacock. NBC “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb will host the event. It’s unknown whether Al Roker will take part after he revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots.
