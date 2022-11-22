ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Wide Open Country

'Seminole Wind': A Track-By-Track Look at John Anderson's Legacy-Sealing 1992 Album

If anyone in country music could've used a career boost in 1992, it was John Anderson. His star as a traditionalist rose fast in the late '70s and shone even brighter in the early- to mid-'80s, resulting in a run of 17 Top 15 country hits. That all ground to a halt when Anderson's last nine singles of the '80s failed to crack the Top 20 -- dream Waylon Jennings duet "Somewhere Between Ragged and Right" included. Though he still put out quality material and maintained a loyal fanbase, Anderson had seemingly been left behind, with Class of '89 member Garth Brooks and others filling his former spot in the country space.
Noisecreep

The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022

Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022. It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."

Comments / 0

Community Policy