ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023

Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
SkySports

Formula 1 driver ratings: Ranking all 2022 drivers, with Max Verstappen and George Russell the stars

Taking into account every qualifying and every race, we rate the 20-strong grid out of 10 - with drivers sorted from the lowest rating, to the highest. Who gets top marks?. The end of the road in Formula 1 for Nicholas Latifi, who in truth did well to last three seasons. 2022 was arguably his most disappointing, with the former Formula 2 standout never getting to grip with the new cars.
techaiapp.com

F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life

Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
SkySports

World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports

Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SkySports

Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff

Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
SkySports

Saturday at the World Cup: Will Argentina avoid elimination?

Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock Saudi Arabia loss, while defeat against Mexico would see them crash out of the 2022 World Cup. The two Latin American teams will face each other in the final game of day seven. After Poland's win against Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday, if Argentina lose to Mexico, they will be knocked out of the tournament.
MotorAuthority

Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction

The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy