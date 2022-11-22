Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
SkySports
Formula 1 driver ratings: Ranking all 2022 drivers, with Max Verstappen and George Russell the stars
Taking into account every qualifying and every race, we rate the 20-strong grid out of 10 - with drivers sorted from the lowest rating, to the highest. Who gets top marks?. The end of the road in Formula 1 for Nicholas Latifi, who in truth did well to last three seasons. 2022 was arguably his most disappointing, with the former Formula 2 standout never getting to grip with the new cars.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's (RACE.MI) Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal exploring a deal to sign former Manchester United forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated earlier this week, in the wake of his interview with TalkTV where he criticised the club, its owners and manager Erik ten Hag. The forward...
SkySports
Tom Latham leads New Zealand to victory over India with career-best 145 in first One-Day International
Tom Latham smashed a career-best 145 not out and forged a marathon stand with skipper Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory against India in the first One-Day international in Auckland on Friday. Williamson finished unbeaten on 94 having added 221 runs with Latham as New Zealand...
SkySports
Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff
Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
SkySports
Saturday at the World Cup: Will Argentina avoid elimination?
Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock Saudi Arabia loss, while defeat against Mexico would see them crash out of the 2022 World Cup. The two Latin American teams will face each other in the final game of day seven. After Poland's win against Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday, if Argentina lose to Mexico, they will be knocked out of the tournament.
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Will Rob Page make changes for pivotal World Cup game against Iran on Friday?
Even though the game was draining physically on Monday against the USA - a game where the players actually played closer to 105 minutes of football rather than 90 minutes - all 26 Wales players are fit and ready for Iran. Both Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu came off after...
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo seizes his moment yet again as Portugal overcome Ghana - World Cup hits and misses
Two days on from his mutually agreed departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo exhibited both the strengths and shortcomings that have come to typify his game at 37 as Portugal claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana. Of course, he scored. His opener, emphatically converted from the penalty spot after...
Comments / 0