Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
WATCH: This pretty kitty is such a sweetie
Meet Celia! She is a friendly 3-year-old loveable cat who loves to hop up onto a warm lap and curl up for pets. This beauty loves treats and has the softest “meow”, which she’ll happily show in appreciation for some delectable treats.
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
Illinois is home to one of the Best Regional Theatres in the US
Broadway in New York City isn't the only place to see world-class theatre. Across the United States, there are many terrific regional theatres, and one of the best is right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you love going to the theatre I would argue that you should live...
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
Turkey spotted roaming Chicago neighborhood 2 days before Thanksgiving
He might want to lay low for the next few days...
travelmag.com
12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter
There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
