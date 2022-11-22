Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Light Show returns for 2nd year in Newark
Black Friday shoppers and New Jersey residents can look forward to catching the immersive drive-thru light show in Newark. “Dasher’s Lightshow” takes place at the Newark Moonlight Cinema, a drive-in movie theater. Tickets can be found on the event’s website.
baristanet.com
Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season
NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)
A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million. The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
fox5ny.com
Video: NYC subway riders enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week. Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up...
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
okcheartandsoul.com
Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey
“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
wbgo.org
Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards
In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
purewow.com
The Hulken Bag Is the Perfect Gift for All Your City Friends This Holiday Season
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Value: 18/20. Functionality: 17/20. Quality: 20/20. Aesthetics: 19/20. Versatility: 18/20. TOTAL: 93/100. As a fashion editor, I find I am...
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
Comments / 0