ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Dasher’s Drive-Thru Light Show returns for 2nd year in Newark

Black Friday shoppers and New Jersey residents can look forward to catching the immersive drive-thru light show in Newark. “Dasher’s Lightshow” takes place at the Newark Moonlight Cinema, a drive-in movie theater. Tickets can be found on the event’s website.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
NEWARK, NJ
Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
okcheartandsoul.com

Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey

“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
PATERSON, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
wbgo.org

Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards

In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
NEWARK, NJ
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy