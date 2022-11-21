ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

See This Alligator Try to Eat a Child at The Zoo

The last thing you expect when you go to the zoo is to get eaten by an alligator, but sometimes these creatures might mistake us for food! Taking your children to the zoo is a fun experience for the whole family, but sometimes the glass is the only thing stopping your child from the bite of an alligator.
L. Cane

You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida Farm

Seeing a Gypsy Vanner horse trotting in a field is a sight that might give you pause. The horse is arguably beautiful, as many horses are, but the silky hair that covers their hooves and their powerful grace make them unique and striking. They're also a new, relatively rare breed. And you can see them right here in Florida. In fact, the farm where they live is a top attraction in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
birdsandblooms.com

Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?

“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas

Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas. They’re not called the kings of the jungle for no reason! Lions are incredible creatures and are considered one of the few apex predators. Lions hunt both alone or in prides. Usually, in joint hunts, the lioness initiates the attack. When their prey is close enough, lions will pursue it and make a quick rush at it in an effort to either jump on it or topple it over.
a-z-animals.com

Gardenia Tree vs. Bush: What’s the Difference?

Gardenias are beautiful and fragrant plants that can add a touch of elegance to any garden. They produce inherently lovely blooms, and the fragrance can be quite strong! In most cases, gardeners and floral arrangers use gardenias as topiary shrubs. Is there a difference between gardenia trees and bushes, or...
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air

Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air. Regardless of how on-brand it is for some animals to do certain things, it is still baffling that they are capable of some cool tricks. Climbing is one of the many things some animals can do that still seems oddly strange. It is common knowledge that climbing is second nature to animals like monkeys or koalas, but it is fascinating to see when other animals, like big cats, do it. Imagine going tree climbing and coming face to face with a big cat like a cougar. This is exactly what a man experienced in a viral video.
beefmagazine.com

Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?

The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
a-z-animals.com

Rosemary vs. Lavender: The Key Differences

Rosemary and lavender are both known for their lovely aromas and culinary uses. While those who’ve only interacted with the plants in grocery stores and U-pick fields may not see the resemblance, they’re commonly confused in the wild. Find out the differences between these useful, delicious plants in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy