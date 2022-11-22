ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Missouri

First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Nebraska: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Nebraska: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Knowing the geography of the United States will definitely give you some keys as to when the first snow in Nebraska hits. While Nebraska is surrounded by other states and completely landlocked, it has a lot to offer in terms of its winter weather and natural beauty. But when does snow usually fall in Nebraska and what can you expect from an average winter there?
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
a-z-animals.com

See Two Fishermen Pull in Monster Catfish from the Mississippi River

See Two Fishermen Pull in Monster Catfish from the Mississippi River. Catfish is a popular fish for anglers, particularly in certain areas. In this video, fishing show host, Josh Jorgenson, and his friend, Captain Blake, set out to find monster catfish in the Mississippi River. And boy did they do just that!
MISSISSIPPI STATE

