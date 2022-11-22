Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Filmmakers hope Tennessee can become the ‘Hollywood of the South’
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Missouri
First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
actionnews5.com
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
wpln.org
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Nebraska: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Nebraska: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Knowing the geography of the United States will definitely give you some keys as to when the first snow in Nebraska hits. While Nebraska is surrounded by other states and completely landlocked, it has a lot to offer in terms of its winter weather and natural beauty. But when does snow usually fall in Nebraska and what can you expect from an average winter there?
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
a-z-animals.com
See Two Fishermen Pull in Monster Catfish from the Mississippi River
See Two Fishermen Pull in Monster Catfish from the Mississippi River. Catfish is a popular fish for anglers, particularly in certain areas. In this video, fishing show host, Josh Jorgenson, and his friend, Captain Blake, set out to find monster catfish in the Mississippi River. And boy did they do just that!
Comments / 0