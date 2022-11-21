Read full article on original website
Related
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive
A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales
Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
Rare Pigeon Species Rediscovered in Papua New Guinea After 140 Years
An expedition team made up of scientists and conservationists began their search to rediscover the bird in September A rare pigeon species was documented for the first time in 140 years after a group of scientists and conservationists got photos of a black-naped pheasant-pigeon on Fergusson Island, a small island off the coast of eastern Papua New Guinea. "After a month of searching, seeing those first photos of the pheasant-pigeon felt like finding a unicorn," said John C. Mittermeier, the director of the lost birds program at the...
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Crocodile Try To Death Roll A Komodo Dragon
When you think about wild animals going head-to-head with a crocodile, the vast majority of the time, the croc will come out on top. Viewers of a Youtube Short featuring a Komodo dragon and a crocodile leave viewers shocked!. The Komodo dragon, which can grow up to 10 feet long...
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
Comments / 0