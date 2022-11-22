ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized

CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Hit-and-run crash in Raleigh sends girl to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl was hit by a vehicle on Friday night in Raleigh in a hit-and-run. The crash happened near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road around 7:30. Raleigh Police couldn't release details on the juvenile's condition, but did say she was taken to the...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Cary NC

Cary is a pretty, leafy city immediately to the west of the larger metropolis of Raleigh. With a population of around 175,000, it’s a good-sized city with plenty to keep visitors and residents occupied while having a more laid-back vibe than its larger neighbour. With more of a quiet community atmosphere, it’s a more relaxed alternative to the hustle and bustle of Raleigh.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC

