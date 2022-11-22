Read full article on original website
Amber Alert issued for missing Sebastian County teen
BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas Amber Alert has been requested for 14-year-old Maddison Baker. According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's office, Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzly pullover, and gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms with...
Officials: Missing Barling teen found by a neighbor, returned safely to family
BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Maddison Baker out of Barling Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that the alert has been canceled and she has been found safe. In a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Cpt....
Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A missing 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Fort Smith according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD). She was reported missing by a family member at approximately 9 p.m. Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |...
'Carnival mafia' murders rock a small Arkansas community | UnNatural State of Crime
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Alfred and Pauline Carpenter spent their golden years traveling to carnivals and serving as vendors on the road, selling treasures on the fairway. In July 2018, they traveled from their home in Wichita, Kansas to attend the Barton County Fair, which was only a...
Razorback lineman arrested for CashApping money to himself from woman's phone
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday after the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant that was issued in March of 2021. According to the affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court, St. John and a friend of his went over to a...
Missing hunter found safe in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing Monday night. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes Tower Road. Multiple agencies,...
Police searching for vehicle after shots fired near Northside High School
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to an alleged "shots fired" call near Northside High School Wednesday morning. According to the department, the call came in from a location near the high school on Nov. 16. No injuries have been reported at this time. According to Sherry...
Myles Slusher's attorney says Fayetteville police's arrest was an 'overreaction'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the early morning hours of Nov. 6, Razorback football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville police near Dickson Street. According to the Fayetteville Police Department's (FPD) timeline of events, officers were patrolling the area of 336 N. West Ave. on foot...
Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Five Fayetteville Police Officers awarded for preventing overdoses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five officers were awarded this Tuesday for using Naloxone, a form of Narcan, to prevent death by overdose. “We thought it was important to get out here and recognize them and recognize good officers doing good work,” said Arkansas State Drug Director Boyce Hamlet. “When...
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18. Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are...
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
Missing hunter found 'cold but in good spirits,' Crawford County officials say
Hundreds start Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot for Heroes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Turkey Trot for Heroes isn’t a typical Thanksgiving race. It's a race meant to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, whether it's first responders or active military. The race also raises money for Sheepdog Impact Assistance and NWA...
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
Nonprofits make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With inflation and the lingering impacts of covid, not everyone is able to cook their own Thanksgiving meal. Thankfully, there are several places across our area where families can share a Thanksgiving meal free of charge. Volunteers are working hard to prepare for Care Community Center’s...
Creekmore's 2022 Annual Holiday Express set to kick off Nov. 28
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Creekmore's 23rd Annual Holiday Express event is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 28. The event will go on from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The City of Fort Smith made the announcement via Facebook and says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.
