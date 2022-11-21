ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
C. Heslop

Kroger Location Will Never Reopen

Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Expanding DG Market Locations

The supermarket spin-off is not only increasing in number, but Dollar General locations continue to transition to the model. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, The Salina Journal, Yahoo.com, DollarGeneral.com, Forbes.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Taste Of Home

Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
CBS Boston

Sally Beauty to close 350 stores

Salon product seller Sally Beauty is closing about 350 stores, the company announced Thursday."The Company is accelerating its store optimization plan, including the closure of approximately 350 stores," Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. wrote in a quarterly report. The majority of closures will happen in December, the cosmetics chain said. Sally Beauty's website says there are 48 store locations within 50 miles of Boston. The company did not immediately say which Sally Beauty stores would close.Sally Beauty sales have been "unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures that continued to impact consumer behavior," the company said. CBS News reported that inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago.
Joel Eisenberg

Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.
New York Post

Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel

In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
Joel Eisenberg

In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
MassLive.com

Walmart, Aldi to offer pre-pandemic discounts on Thanksgiving food

Inflation is driving up Thanksgiving food costs. The price for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 is around $60.50, which is 13.5% higher than in 2021, according to research from Information Resources Inc. The rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner is largely due to food price inflation. The Consumer...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ABC News

Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year

Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
C. Heslop

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.

