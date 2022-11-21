Read full article on original website
Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
Sheetz is reducing the price of gas to $1.99 a gallon ahead of Thanksgiving from Nov. 21 until Nov. 28 at 368 stores that offer the Unleaded 88.
The supermarket spin-off is not only increasing in number, but Dollar General locations continue to transition to the model. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, The Salina Journal, Yahoo.com, DollarGeneral.com, Forbes.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals.
It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
Salon product seller Sally Beauty is closing about 350 stores, the company announced Thursday."The Company is accelerating its store optimization plan, including the closure of approximately 350 stores," Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. wrote in a quarterly report. The majority of closures will happen in December, the cosmetics chain said. Sally Beauty's website says there are 48 store locations within 50 miles of Boston. The company did not immediately say which Sally Beauty stores would close.Sally Beauty sales have been "unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures that continued to impact consumer behavior," the company said. CBS News reported that inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago.
The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.
In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
Turkey prices are flying higher this year, leading to sticker shock at the grocery store. Like most everything right now, turkey prices are at an all-time high due to rising inflation and near record cases of avian influenza. The highly-contagious avian influenza has impacted nearly 49 million birds across 46...
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Retailers ranging from Walmart (WMT.N) to Barnes & Noble are installing cameras or locking away items to deter shoplifters and thieves as they brace for a post-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year.
Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
When Dollar Tree said it would raise prices to $1.25 after 35 years sticking to $1, some fans protested and industry analysts questioned the decision.
Inflation is driving up Thanksgiving food costs. The price for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 is around $60.50, which is 13.5% higher than in 2021, according to research from Information Resources Inc. The rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner is largely due to food price inflation. The Consumer...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
