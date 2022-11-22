Read full article on original website
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
Ron Stone Jr. apologizes after WSU's 51-33 loss in Apple Cup
PULLMAN -- The sting of Washington State's Apple Cup loss Saturday deflated the normally exuberant Ron Stone Jr. in the post-game media interview. After the 51-33 defeat, the fifth-year EDGE issued an apology to Cougar Nation for the loss. "Losing any game is tough," Stone said. "You work so hard...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Sources: Missouri WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal
Missouri star wide receiver Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal, sources tell 247Sports. Lovett is not yet officially listed in the portal, per a source, but he's expected to enter soon. Lovett finished the 2022 season with 56 catches for 846 yards, leading the Tigers in both categories....
Myles Slusher to enter transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher is the latest Razorback to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal. Head coach Sam Pittman confirmed after the Hogs' regular season finale on Friday that Slusher had quit the team, and Slusher took to his Twitter account to make the decision public. "First,...
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren calls for Michigan, Ohio State to both make College Football Playoff
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes Michigan and Ohio State should each make the College Football Playoff after the No. 3 Wolverines' 45-23 win at the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. While U-M has the inside track to the College Football Playoff and OSU appears to be on the outside looking in, Warren pounded the table for the two Big Ten East powers.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Mississippi State back in college football top 25
After a Battle for the Golden Egg triumph on Thanksgiving night, Mississippi State has worked its way back into the top 25 to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs came in at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. It comes just days after the Bulldogs earned their third top 25 win of the year by knocking off Ole Miss in Oxford, 24-22.
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
A week before Thanksgiving break, Whittier College announced it would end its NCAA Division III football, lacrosse and golf programs.
Penn State LB Abdul Carter among college football's most disruptive freshmen: 'He's all about ball'
This summer, when it was announced Abdul Carter would wear No. 11 as a Penn State freshman, a connection to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons — the Nittany Lions' last defender to wear that revered number — became inevitable. Once he hit the practice field, those comparisons became unavoidable.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph proud of work as Husker interim head coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses his work after taking over the Huskers this season.
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State AD Gene Taylor absolutely nailed the hire of Chris Klieman
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor took a lot of heat four years ago for hiring his best friend, Chris Klieman, as K-State football coach, but now, with the Wildcats advancing to the Big 12 Championship to play TCU next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, it's obvious Taylor hired the right guy to lead the K-State football program. As Fitz explains, Klieman said he's not going anywhere as long as Taylor is his boss, but the KSU AD still needs to lock Klieman up with a long-term contract to ensure he stays in Manhattan.
College football rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2 in Coaches Poll top 25
The AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings began its changes in the No. 2 spot of the updated Week 14 poll. Thanks to Michigan’s dominant victory at Ohio State, the Wolverines head to their second straight Big Ten Championship Game under head coach Jim Harbaugh. But the drama only...
