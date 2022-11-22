Incredible 50% discount on Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer over at Wiggle

It's not so often a deal will make us do a double take.

We've been trawling through thousands discounts looking for the best Black Friday Bike Deals – and there are plenty of good deals on quality kit which are worth snapping up, especially if you know you're going to need that product soon.

But to see a half price Tacx Neo at £599.99, down from £1,199.99, is a deal simply on another level. That puts it at the same price as Tacx's entry-level smart trainer, the Tacx Flux S (although that model is currently on an 8% discount at £549.99 . If you're interested, the cheapest Tacx smart trainer is actually the Flux 2, down at £489.99 from £699.99 , all at Wiggle).

Sure enough, there is a bit more to this deal than meets the eye. You might have noticed that the name of this one is the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer, rather than the Tacx Neo 2T – with the latter being the smart trainer that most people are most familiar with.

Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer: was £1,199.99 , now £599.99

A truly massive reduction – but is it actually too good to be true? Read on for the details, but our take is that for the sake of a magnet upgrade, unless you are a particularly heavy rider who really loves hills, the best buy would be to snap this up while it lasts.

Just scrolling through the specs won't tell you much: both trainers have a 2,200w max resistance, a 25% max incline, power accuracy of ±1% and can power themselves without needing to be plugged in. Both are compatible with thru axles and will mimic surfaces such as gravel.

So what are the differences and is the 50% discount actually too good to be true?

Well, a big more digging confirmed that the relationship between the Tacx Neo 2T and the Neo 2 is that the former has an upgraded magnet design which allows for more torque at low speeds. The max gradient is the same between both of them, but heavier and more powerful riders might experience a momentary slip on the steepest climbs. Also the Neo 2 wasn't compatible with thru axles.

So where does the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition fit in? This is essentially a Tacx Neo 2 that has had its axles upgraded so it can take thru axles – a sort of hybrid.

Is it worth grabbing this deal while it lasts? Well, we haven't ridden the two trainers side-by-side, but from the sound of it, unless you are a particularly heavy rider with an insatiable appetite for climbs, then this really would be a great deal to snap up while lasts!

Tacx Flux S Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was £599.99 now £549.99

Tacx's entry level smart trainer is one of the best options on the market – when only comparing list prices. You can read how the trainer stacked up against the competition in our entry-level smart trainer grouptest over here. But right now, the cheapest option is its bigger brother just below...

Tacx Flux 2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was £699.99 , now £489.99

Very similar in form to the entry-level Flux S, the Flux 2 packs some upgraded internals. The max power is 2,000w vs 1,500w, the max slope is 16% vs 10% and the accuracy is ±2.5% vs ±3%. Typically we'd recommend saving some money and going with the Flux S – but when the higher spec model is discounted cheaper, there's really no reason to chose anything else.

