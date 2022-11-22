Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown offers advice to Michael Chandler; Kenny Florian talks fighter pay, Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championship 2022 Results
MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco predicts 3 straight wins over Kayla Harrison: ‘I see no evolution’ since 2019
Larissa Pacheco doesn’t think her rivalry with Kayla Harrison ends at 2022 PFL Championship event on Friday in New York City. On this week’s Trocação Franca podcast, Pacheco said she expects to share the cage with the two-time Olympic gold medalist at least twice more down the road.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’
Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
MMA Fighting
Video: Francis Ngannou shows off kicking power in injury recovery update: ‘It feels damn good’
Francis Ngannou could be nearing the end of his road to recovery. It’s been 10 months since fans last saw the UFC heavyweight champion in action as he has been on the shelf recovering from surgery he underwent to address a right knee injury shortly after successfully defending his title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 this past January.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference
Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.
MMA Fighting
Reaction: Jiri Prochazka out of UFC 282 with injury, vacates title
A shoulder injury has taken Jiri Prochazka out of the UFC 282 main event against Glover Teixeira in a highly anticipated rematch, and because of that, Prochazka made the decision to vacate the light heavyweight championship out of respect for the division and its fighters. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Curtis Blaydes prefers title shot over ‘ultimate consolation’ fight with Jon Jones
Curtis Blaydes has his sights set on gold. A perennial top contender in the UFC heavyweight division, “Razor” has yet to challenge for the weight class’ crown. After his most recent setback, falling against Derrick Lewis in February 2021, Blaydes has gotten back on a hot streak with three straight wins.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka releases statement after vacating light heavyweight title, UFC 282 withdrawal
Jiri Prochazka has broken his silence in the wake of a devastating shoulder injury that ultimately led him to vacate the UFC light heavyweight title. In a statement first posted to Instagram, Prochazka revealed that he suffered the injury in the final days of his training camp as he prepared to face Glover Teixeira in the UFC 282 main event.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco shocks the world with stunning upset to beat Kayla Harrison in PFL Championship main event
Larissa Pacheco just shocked the world. In a stunning performance, Pacheco handed two-time champion Kayla Harrison the first loss of her career in the main event at the PFL Championship card on Friday in New York City. Pacheco displayed a punishing array of strikes while forcing Harrison to work for...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Fighter dunk shatters backboard during MMA-basketball hybrid ‘Batyr Ball’ match
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. A personal note: Before falling under the whimsical spell of...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill on tap to headline March 11 UFC event
A pivotal UFC light heavyweight matchup is set for March. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill will take place at the UFC’s event on March 11 at a location and venue yet to be announced. The matchup is slated to headline the card. MMA Island first reported the bout was in the works, but did not release a date.
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
A full-time MMA fighter at last, PFL finalist Matheus Scheffel puts dream of becoming world champion ahead of million-dollar prize
Ante Delija knocked out Matheus Scheffel to kick off a successful run in the PFL 2022 season back in April, and now they rematch for the heavyweight title — and a million-dollar check — at the 2022 PFL Championship event Friday in New York City. For Brazil’s “Buffa”, the chance for redemption comes in perfect time.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd derides attention-seeking behavior in MMA: ‘There’s a lot of discount Conors these days’
Aspen Ladd is ready for a fresh start with her PFL debut on Friday following the end of her UFC run. Her UFC release came after seven fights and after she failed to make weight multiple times. The 27-year-old fighter holds no ill will against the company for that decision. If anything, she believes it was the best course for her career, because now she’ll get to compete at a more natural weight at 145 pounds, and she’ll only be tasked with winning as a measure of her success in the cage.
Ali Abdelaziz reveals Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is slated for 2023: “It’s done”
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a done deal. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his victory over T.J. Dillashaw last month at UFC 280. During the contest, Sterling earned the second-round TKO win after his opponent dislocated his shoulder. As it turns out, the injury was pre-existing one, but nonetheless, the champion was happy with his performance.
