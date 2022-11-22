ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown offers advice to Michael Chandler; Kenny Florian talks fighter pay, Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
MMA Fighting

PFL World Championship 2022 Results

MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.
MMAmania.com

Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’

Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
MMAmania.com

Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference

Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Reaction: Jiri Prochazka out of UFC 282 with injury, vacates title

A shoulder injury has taken Jiri Prochazka out of the UFC 282 main event against Glover Teixeira in a highly anticipated rematch, and because of that, Prochazka made the decision to vacate the light heavyweight championship out of respect for the division and its fighters. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José...
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMA Fighting

Jiri Prochazka releases statement after vacating light heavyweight title, UFC 282 withdrawal

Jiri Prochazka has broken his silence in the wake of a devastating shoulder injury that ultimately led him to vacate the UFC light heavyweight title. In a statement first posted to Instagram, Prochazka revealed that he suffered the injury in the final days of his training camp as he prepared to face Glover Teixeira in the UFC 282 main event.
MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill on tap to headline March 11 UFC event

A pivotal UFC light heavyweight matchup is set for March. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill will take place at the UFC’s event on March 11 at a location and venue yet to be announced. The matchup is slated to headline the card. MMA Island first reported the bout was in the works, but did not release a date.
102.5 The Bone

UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

A full-time MMA fighter at last, PFL finalist Matheus Scheffel puts dream of becoming world champion ahead of million-dollar prize

Ante Delija knocked out Matheus Scheffel to kick off a successful run in the PFL 2022 season back in April, and now they rematch for the heavyweight title — and a million-dollar check — at the 2022 PFL Championship event Friday in New York City. For Brazil’s “Buffa”, the chance for redemption comes in perfect time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Aspen Ladd derides attention-seeking behavior in MMA: ‘There’s a lot of discount Conors these days’

Aspen Ladd is ready for a fresh start with her PFL debut on Friday following the end of her UFC run. Her UFC release came after seven fights and after she failed to make weight multiple times. The 27-year-old fighter holds no ill will against the company for that decision. If anything, she believes it was the best course for her career, because now she’ll get to compete at a more natural weight at 145 pounds, and she’ll only be tasked with winning as a measure of her success in the cage.
bjpenndotcom

Ali Abdelaziz reveals Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is slated for 2023: “It’s done”

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a done deal. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his victory over T.J. Dillashaw last month at UFC 280. During the contest, Sterling earned the second-round TKO win after his opponent dislocated his shoulder. As it turns out, the injury was pre-existing one, but nonetheless, the champion was happy with his performance.

