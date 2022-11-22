Read full article on original website
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’
Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Slam Wayne Brady for ‘Throwing Shade’ at a Former Contestant
Fans are criticizing Wayne Brady's comment regarding Monday night's elimination saying he 'kicked' a fellow competitor while they were down.
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Champion Charli D’Amelio Talks Mirror Ball Win & Future of ‘The D’Amelio Show’
It wasn’t a surprise that Charli D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) were the top two finalists in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars after each celebrity and their respective pro partners, Mark Ballas and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, earned perfect scores in both their redemption and freestyle dances in the finale.
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
Ben Platt Shares Dreamy Photos From Engagement to Noah Galvin
The Dear Evan Hansen alums decided to make their love a forever promise with a dreamy proposal that ended in a resounding "yes." The pair announced the news via Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25, with Platt, 29, sharing a series of snaps from the romantic moment, as well as a close-up of his fiancé's new ring.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
'This Show Is So Rigged!': 'Dancing With The Stars' Viewers Lash Out After Professional Dancer Charli D'Amelio Wins Mirrorball Trophy
After Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirrorball trophy on the Monday, November 21, finale of Dancing With the Stars, some were happy with the results, while others were upset since she's a professional dancer. Naturally, people weighed in on social media. "Final thoughts #DWTS Gabby grew into a beautiful dancer. Charli was handed the trophy since day 1. Shangela was robbed!" one person wrote, referring to Gabby Windey and drag queen star Shangela, who were both in the top 4, while another said, "'the winners are ... charli and mark' omg who would have thought?? DWTS."A third...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
