Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
‘It made me think of decorations on a Christmas tree’: Arianna Genghini’s best phone picture
The Italian photographer was in San Francisco’s Chinatown when she came across this grand ivory building
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses
Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
Kane & Katelyn Brown's Sweet Thanksgiving Messages Will Make You Swoon
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are proving once again why they are the ultimate #relationshipgoals this Thanksgiving!. The "Be Like That" singer shared a series of photos of his family on Instagram on Thursday (November 24). "First off I am so Thankful for this amazing woman/mother. Second I am so blessed to live another day with my amazing girls and 3rd today was a good day I hope y’all’s was as well ❤️," he captioned the post which included a selfie of him kissing his wife, a picture cheesin' with his kids Kodi Jane and Kingsley Rose and a view of his home and massive Christmas tree.
Charlieonnafriday Talks "Enough," Music Journey, New Music & MORE!
Charlieonnafriday sat down with iHeartRadio's very own Tanya Rad to talk about "Enough," how he started making music, new music and more!
Drake Announces New Nike Collection Ft. Edot Baby, on Day of His Funeral
On the day of Edot Baby’s funeral, Drake released official photos of his line with NOCTA. The line features street uniform-wear “for all generations,” promoted by photos featuring young rappers Sugarhill Dot, DD Osama and Edot Baby. In his announcement about the “new Cardinal Stock” dropping soon,...
Travis Scott, Skepta & More Will Perform At Festival Honoring Virgil Abloh
Travis Scott, Skepta and a slew of other artists will band together to honor the late Virgil Abloh. On Tuesday, November 22, the late designer's company Virgil Abloh Securities announced its plans for a festival to honor its founder, who passed away nearly a year ago. Mirror Mirror Festival plans to bring people from industries like music, art, design, tech, film, fashion, and sports together for one night during Art Basel in Miami. The lineup, curated by producer and DJ Benji B, will feature various artists like Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, Bambii, Rampa, and Acyde. Scott and Skepta will headline the event.
Lady Gaga Caught 'Faking A Boomerang' In New Instagram Post
Lady Gaga looked stunning in one of her recent Instagram Story posts but fans couldn't help but notice that something looked off. The singer shared a short video of her promoting a sale for her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand Haus Labs which features her holding up a tube of yellow pigment paint while pushing her short hair behind her ear to show off where she applied it.
Shoppers Can Stuff A Bag Full Of Designer Streetwear Fashions For Just $100 At Agenda Houston’s Black Friday Event
Agenda Houston, the city’s premiere Black-owned destination for collectable fashion sneakers and designer streetwear since 2018, is hosting a Black Friday Blowout Event that gives shoppers the chance to stock up on iconic tees, jeans, jackets and hottest designer clothing gifts at the year’s lowest prices at their new store location inside the Galleria Mall!
Sam Hunt Shares Heartfelt Memories In Nostalgic Video From Georgia Hometown
Sam Hunt debuted his latest song, sharing a heartfelt music video packed with home videos that capture childhood in a small town. The country artist released “Start Nowhere” on Wednesday (November 23). It’s the latest track to release from Hunt that’s inspired by small-town life. The Georgia-born singer-songwriter...
150+ Black Friday deals you can still shop
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Black Friday may be over, but there's still plenty of deals you can still shop. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other big retailers are still offering plenty of deals on everything from home essentials and holiday gifts to must-have tech and mattresses as we approach Cyber Monday. The editors from Reviewed, part of USA Today’s network and a comprehensive source for unbiased, trustworthy and lab-tested reviews, are here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 deals still around so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy some retail therapy.
Don’t Trust Balenciaga Execs Around Young Kids
Why did a high end fashion brand release an ad campaign that sexualizes extremely young children? Kenny Webster and Michael Quinn Sullivan discuss that and lots more on this edition of Pursuit of Happiness Radio.
