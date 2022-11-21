Read full article on original website
Opinion: Paid Internships Can Provide HS Students with Something No College Counselor Can
With inflation and college costs rapidly increasing, it’s no wonder many high school seniors aren’t sure about the next step to take. Should they pursue a short-term certificate or a four-year degree? Is it possible to enroll in a good school without accruing too much debt? Which degrees and certificates lead to good-paying jobs? For […]
healthpodcastnetwork.com
ACNL In Action: Fighting Health Misinformation w/Tayah Wozniak
ACNL In Action: Fighting Health Misinformation w/Tayah Wozniak. Charlene talks with Tayah Wozniak, Assistant Professor of Public Health & Healthcare Administration at Concordia University. Tayah’s research focuses on health misinformation, specifically strategies to combat health misinformation within the relationship between patients and providers. Host:. Charlene Platon, MS, RN, FNP-BC...
Florida medical school implemented 'indoctrinating' CRT in academics: Report
The University of Florida College of Medicine has implemented critical race theory and other progressive initiatives in its admissions and academics, according to a new report from a conservative medical watchdog organization.
Benzinga
Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
Eleanor Health Grows Executive Team With Addition of Chief Customer and Patient Engagement, Financial Officers
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider built on value- and population-based payment models, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hart as Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer, Scott Fries as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bird as Chief of Staff, and Danica Patterson’s promotion to Chief of Markets. These key senior leadership hires will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health care delivery model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005522/en/ Elizabeth Hart, Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
University and school strikes across Canada are about workers' rights — and protecting education as a public good
Labour issues in education across Canada have made the headlines in recent weeks. Think of the over 50,000 education workers in Ontario represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). They walked off the job on Nov. 4 in protest over Premier Doug Ford’s anti-strike legislation and another strike was narrowly averted Nov. 20. Or think of 600 educational workers in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley area, including those from a school district covering 40 schools and two adult high schools, who walked out on Oct. 24th over wage parity concerns. Educators at Dalhousie University who are part of Nova...
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
abovethelaw.com
Yale and Harvard Can’t Quit The ATL Law School Rankings
A NY Times piece on Yale’s boycott decision observed, “Prospective students have few other seemingly objective, data-based ways to judge schools.” In the immortal words of Justice Alito, “Not True.”. ATL has been publishing our own law school rankings for a decade and our approach, in...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
RN to CEO with Jason Penberthy
You often hear me talking about how your nursing career is a license to create a career on your terms. Our guest for this episode, Jason Penberthy is an example of whats possible, he started working as an RN. Fast forward to today, he is a successful General Manager, CEO, and Director of Nursing within the New South Wales private healthcare sector.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
States need to step up with pandemic relief for senior living, Argentum tells governors
It’s time for states to step up and provide more pandemic-related relief to senior living communities, Argentum President and CEO James Balda told the National Governors Association on Monday. In a letter to the NGA, Balda urged the nation’s governors to “more aggressively” encourage state governments to help senior...
