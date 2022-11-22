Read full article on original website
Related
REPORT: Missouri and Arkansas rank among most unhealthiest states in U.S.
(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation, and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
Your state quarter could be worth $55
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Your state quarter might be worth more than 25 pretty pennies. Odds are, however, that the quarter in your collection is only worth a quarter. But if it’s in mint condition, you’ll get at least a dollar — or even up to $55 — for it. The U.S. Mint State Quarters […]
Comments / 0