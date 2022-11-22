ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems Dominate

“It’s a beautiful day,” says Ann Arbor state senator Jeff Irwin two days after Michigan Democrats won the executive, legislative, and judicial state elections on November 8. “We have a whole new set of opportunities to make our state better.” New for sure: When the Dems take control of both houses of the state legislature…
MICHIGAN STATE
Fake Ad Update | December 2022

One thing that’s always been great about Ann Arbor is that people like Donna Wessel Walker live here. Brilliant, advanced degrees from the finest universities in the world (Michigan, Oxford), and of course, dedicated Fake Adder. Drop some knowledge on us, DW2: “The November Fake Ad is for McCarran-Ferguson Insurance on page 64,” Walker writes….
ANN ARBOR, MI
Question Corner | December 2022

Q. What will the City of Ann Arbor do if the “Gelman Plume” contaminates Barton Pond? Is there an alternative source of water? A. This fiscal year the city will install two “sentinel wells” to watch for the plume approaching Barton Pond, which provides most of the city’s drinking water. Water Treatment Plant unit manager…
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hutkay Is Now Desi Ruchulu

When U-M oncology researcher Swaroop Bhojani opened Hut-K Chaats in 2011, it was a fresh, innovative addition to Ann Arbor’s menu of both Indian and healthy vegetarian restaurant options. The personal authenticity of Bhojani’s light and flavorful “nutrilicious” fare, and his energetic scientific evangelism on food’s role in health and disease, brought a loyal clientele…
ANN ARBOR, MI

