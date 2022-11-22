Read full article on original website
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
World Cup Fans Just Saw One of the Most Stunning Upsets in Soccer History
The 2-1 loss in the Group stage ends a 36-match unbeaten run by Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
'Touched him on the shoulder and he fell like a Jenga tower': US fans take aim at Wales star Gareth Bale after he scored the tying goal vs. US and drew a crucial late foul against his LAFC teammate, Kellyn Acosta
American soccer fans took aim at MLS star Gareth Bale after the Welshman scored the equalizer and drew crucial, late penalty on his LAFC teammate in Monday's 1-1 draw with the United States in the World Cup opener. 'Touched him on the shoulder and he fell like a Jenga tower,'...
Germany In Danger Of Another Early World Cup Exit After Shock Loss To Japan
Germany now face Spain in Al Khor on Sunday. A loss to Luis Enrique's side would likely result in elimination.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.
Blinken calls FIFA's "One Love" armband ban "concerning" as LGBTQ soccer fans lament "tarnished" World Cup
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.
travelnoire.com
Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams
Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
TODAY.com
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup
Japan cleaned up on and off the field at the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday. After its national team delivered a thrilling 2-1 upset victory over Germany on Nov. 23, Japanese fans continued a celebrated tradition by staying to clean up all the trash at Khalifa International Stadium before leaving the venue to celebrate the win.
Football v soccer: can the World Cup win a US TV battle with the NFL?
Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.
For Chinese soccer fans, World Cup highlights COVID lockdown blues
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Images of maskless fans enjoying the World Cup in packed Qatar stadiums, or bars and streets abroad, have underscored to many frustrated Chinese the difference between their country's heavy COVID-19 curbs and a world that has moved on from masks and lockdowns.
Otter Hilariously Predicts Outcome of Major World Cup Shock With Tiny Ball
Taiyo, an eight-year-old male, predicted the four-time World Cup winning nation would lose its opening game.
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World...
TODAY.com
Japanese soccer fans clean stadium in classy post-match tradition
Fresh off an upset win over Germany, Japanese fans celebrated by cleaning up the stadium. It’s a post-match tradition carried out at several major tournaments.Nov. 24, 2022.
Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany
Celebrations exploded in Qatar and across Japan after the Japanese national soccer team stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 win in the World Cup group stage.Nov. 23, 2022.
