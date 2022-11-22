ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

'Touched him on the shoulder and he fell like a Jenga tower': US fans take aim at Wales star Gareth Bale after he scored the tying goal vs. US and drew a crucial late foul against his LAFC teammate, Kellyn Acosta

American soccer fans took aim at MLS star Gareth Bale after the Welshman scored the equalizer and drew crucial, late penalty on his LAFC teammate in Monday's 1-1 draw with the United States in the World Cup opener. 'Touched him on the shoulder and he fell like a Jenga tower,'...
Sporting News

FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar

After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
CBS News

Blinken calls FIFA's "One Love" armband ban "concerning" as LGBTQ soccer fans lament "tarnished" World Cup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.
travelnoire.com

Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams

Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
TODAY.com

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan cleaned up on and off the field at the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday. After its national team delivered a thrilling 2-1 upset victory over Germany on Nov. 23, Japanese fans continued a celebrated tradition by staying to clean up all the trash at Khalifa International Stadium before leaving the venue to celebrate the win.
The Guardian

Football v soccer: can the World Cup win a US TV battle with the NFL?

Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.
Reuters

For Chinese soccer fans, World Cup highlights COVID lockdown blues

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Images of maskless fans enjoying the World Cup in packed Qatar stadiums, or bars and streets abroad, have underscored to many frustrated Chinese the difference between their country's heavy COVID-19 curbs and a world that has moved on from masks and lockdowns.

