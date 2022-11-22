ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area

As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers

Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WTVC

Missing child found in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
scoopotp.com

SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER

Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
cityofsugarhill.com

Service Announcement From Waste Management

City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
SUGAR HILL, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Planning Commission recommends shopping complex for approval

The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night in approval of a new shopping complex on Cleveland Highway. If final approval is given by the Board of Commissioners, the complex will include a grocery store, convenience store, gas station and restaurant on the 6.35-acre lot where Cleveland Highway and Jim Hood Road intersect. The original application submitted to the commission requested to rezone the property from Agricultural Residential III to Suburban Shopping. The site is currently developed with a single-family home. No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning.
HALL COUNTY, GA

