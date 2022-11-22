Read full article on original website
Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
accesswdun.com
Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area
As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
UPDATE: 2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
WTVC
Missing child found in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
scoopotp.com
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
cityofsugarhill.com
Service Announcement From Waste Management
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
accesswdun.com
Hall County Planning Commission recommends shopping complex for approval
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night in approval of a new shopping complex on Cleveland Highway. If final approval is given by the Board of Commissioners, the complex will include a grocery store, convenience store, gas station and restaurant on the 6.35-acre lot where Cleveland Highway and Jim Hood Road intersect. The original application submitted to the commission requested to rezone the property from Agricultural Residential III to Suburban Shopping. The site is currently developed with a single-family home. No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning.
Georgia Class 6A state football semifinal match-ups now set
The Georgia 6A state football playoffs marched on Friday night with four quarterfinal games. Here is a recap of the action that saw Langston Hughes, Roswell, Rome and Gainesville all advance to the state quarterfinals Class 6A Quarterfinal Results Langston Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28: No. 1 ...
Ga. man out on bond for rape then strangles man, sells another the drugs that killed him, DA says
CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of rape and released on bond then strangled one man and sold another man the drugs that killed him, according to the Canton district attorney. Nicholas Brian Gosnell, 23, pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault/strangulation, trafficking fentanyl and...
