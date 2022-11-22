Read full article on original website
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
A massive new cruise ship is set to function as a floating hotel for the Qatar World Cup, and rooms start at $220 a night. Take a look inside.
MSC Cruises launched a new luxury liner ahead of the Qatar World Cup. The ship is expected to host more than 6,700 fans at the World Cup. A single night's stay on the docked ship during the World Cup starts at $220. MSC Cruises just launched a new cruise liner...
Budweiser seeking $47M from FIFA after last-minute alcohol ban: report
After Qatar reversed its previous decision on the availability of alcohol at the World Cup at the last minute, Budweiser is reportedly seeking $47 million from FIFA.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Japanese fans help clean up trash at stadium following Japan's upset win over Germany
Japanese soccer fans have added a great deal of humanity to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. After their country's massive upset win over Germany, Japan supporters helped clean up trash at Khalifa International Stadium. Prior to Wednesday, following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Japanese...
Soccer-"Extreme blackmail" forced federations to drop armbands-German FA
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Soccer federations who had planned to wear the 'OneLove' armbands to make a statement against discrimination during the World Cup in Qatar were faced with "extreme blackmail" that led to dropping the planned action, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Treatment of World Cup fans in Qatar monitored after rainbow hat ban
Downing Street has said the treatment of UK fans at the World Cup is being closely monitored after rainbow bucket hats were confiscated from Wales supporters in Qatar.Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of supporters told to remove the hats.Some have claimed they were told it was a “banned symbol” despite Fifa previously saying rainbow coloured flags and clothing were not prohibited in the stadiums.Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the Gulf state but the host nation’s organisers had repeatedly said “all are welcome” in the run-up...
ABC6.com
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital. So fans don’t have to go too far to get to matches. The country billed its World Cup as environmentally sustainable in part because of how compact it is. But the reality is quite different. Tens of thousands of foreign fans are turning to shuttle flights between Doha and neighboring Dubai because of high hotel prices, a scarcity of accommodation and alcohol limits.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Germany upset by a Japan team that its own Bundesliga helped create
DOHA, Qatar — The second-biggest upset of the 2022 World Cup so far was a product of soccer’s globalization. Germany, a longtime superpower, bossed long stretches of its Wednesday opener here at the Khalifa International Stadium. But in an exhilarating second half, the Germans were stunned and beaten...
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
Opelika-Auburn News
Street celebrations after Saudi World Cup win
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday and Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's shocking World Cup group match win over Argentina. From Jordan and Syria to Gaza and Qatar - host of this year's World Cup- fans basked in Saudi Arabia's achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Saudi Arabian football fans took to the streets of Doha on Wednesday to celebrate the historic achievement. Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals over Argentina, one of the tournament's favorites. In Amman, Saudi Arabian nationals and Jordanians celebrated in the streets, cheering the Saudi team's victory.
England fans banned from entering World Cup 2022 stadiums in crusader costumes
England fans wearing the outfits have already been turned away from some stadiums
Gareth Southgate: England won’t be rushed into matching Germany protest at Qatar World Cup
Gareth Southgate has not ruled out his England team making a gesture to highlight human rights concerns at the Qatar World Cup but says they will not be pressured into doing so.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, while the Australia squad released a video highlighting issues in the host country.Seven European nations competing at the World Cup – including Germany, England and Wales – planned to wear OneLove anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament, but were dissuaded from doing so following the threat of sporting sanctions from...
Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar’s human rights record before Friday’s World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on...
World Cup party cancelled for fans amid restrictions on alcohol sales
Organisers have sought to downplay the cancellation of a World Cup party for Wales fans ahead of their crunch group B clash with Iran.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the US with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture.However, they informed ticketholders that a change “imposed” at the “last-minute” following talks with the Qatari authorities meant they could “no longer serve alcohol before midday Friday”.Wales versus Iran kicks off at 1pm Qatari time, 10am in the UK, at the Ahmed bin...
Yardbarker
Germany's Joshua Kimmich discusses controversy surrounding World Cup taking place in Qatar
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has hit out at widespread criticisms over the 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar. "I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here," Kimmich told reporters Tuesday ahead of Germany's tournament opener against Japan on Wednesday, per ESPN/The Associated Press/Reuters. "It's a huge dream for all of us, we're all on fire. We all want to play a good tournament, we all want to win tomorrow and yes, it's not our fault where the World Cup takes place."
USA Not As Good As American Fans Think, Says Former England International
Cole and Roy Keane are both expecting England to win comfortably against the USA.
Soccer-Ecuador federation asks fans to avoid offensive chants
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's football federation urged its fans on Thursday to clean up their act after football's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings for homophobic slurs during the South Americans' opening World Cup game against Qatar.
Budweiser Responded To The Qatar World Cup Beer Ban On Twitter
Several days into the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the apparent winner of the tournament is Budweiser, who had taken the high road after being dealt a fiscal blow when sales of alcoholic beverages were banned from all eight stadiums in the Middle Eastern nation (via New York Times). The announcement to ban alcohol sales came on November 18, just 48 hours before Qatar and Ecuador took to the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.
