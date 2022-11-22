ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint

A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup

If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries

SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
SALINE, MI
The Comeback

Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum vs. Ohio State

When the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, they will have running back Black Corum in the lineup, a huge boost to their chances of winning this Big Ten showdown. The running back suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s win over Illinois last weekend. Late Read more... The post Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum vs. Ohio State appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI

