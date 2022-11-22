Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23The LanternColumbus, OH
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup
If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries
SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
Michigan injury report: My read on Blake Corum’s status for Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart town for tomorrow’s big game, the status of Blake Corum remains the No. 1 question on the mind. Will he play, and if he does what type of shape will he be in?. The star running back remains...
Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum vs. Ohio State
When the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, they will have running back Black Corum in the lineup, a huge boost to their chances of winning this Big Ten showdown. The running back suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s win over Illinois last weekend. Late Read more... The post Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum vs. Ohio State appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
MLive.com
Closure, long-term traffic shift coming to downtown Ann Arbor street after Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers may want to avoid East Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor following the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s because both a temporary closure of the street and a long-term work zone shifting traffic will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 28. The first, a full closure...
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
