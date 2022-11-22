Read full article on original website
Related
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. . Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
News4Jax.com
Potential railroad strike causing concern around the nation
Concerns are mounting as a potential railroad strike could be here as soon a Dec. 9. Multiple railroad unions so far have rejected contract offers over issues like paid sick time and work schedules. If the railroads do go on strike, it could deal a huge economic and supply chain...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup
News4Jax.com
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
MILAN – Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud,...
News4Jax.com
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA – An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries recommended Friday that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would recommend his Cabinet accept all of the retired judge...
News4Jax.com
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS – The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would be...
News4Jax.com
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KYIV – Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Comments / 0