kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
Clemson-South Carolina: This One is 'Personal'
Co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn said he and the rest of the Tigers are taking this weekend's rivalry game with the Gamecocks personal.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 6. According to deputies, John McDougall IV was last seen in the Oakdale Road area in Townville. Deputies said he is known to frequent the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina savagely trolls Clemson after snapping Tigers' home winning streak
South Carolina has snapped Clemson’s home winning streak, on the gridiron and on social media. Entering Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won their past 40 home games. The Gamecocks put an end to that with a 31-30 win over the No. 7 Tigers. The win for Shane Beamer’s squad also snapped Clemson’s 8 consecutive victories in the rivalry series, dating back to 2013.
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss
For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media reacts to questionable call that costs South Carolina a TD against Clemson
Clemson and South Carolina are locked in a tight one this afternoon. The Tigers opened the game with a quick 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, but the Gamecocks responded with a TD drive and then looked like they might have tied it with a defensive touchdown. But the officials had other ideas.
ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for Clemson vs. South Carolina
ESPN’s College GameDay analysts made their picks for today’s game between between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). "I don't (...)
Swinney on possibility of open QB competition
The inconsistency in Clemson's performance at the most important position on the field reached a new low Saturday. The Tigers has their 40-game home winning streak snapped against rival South Carolina. (...)
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
