Franklin, NC

kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
GREENVILLE, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina savagely trolls Clemson after snapping Tigers' home winning streak

South Carolina has snapped Clemson’s home winning streak, on the gridiron and on social media. Entering Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won their past 40 home games. The Gamecocks put an end to that with a 31-30 win over the No. 7 Tigers. The win for Shane Beamer’s squad also snapped Clemson’s 8 consecutive victories in the rivalry series, dating back to 2013.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC

