Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Czech Energy Minister Jozef Sikela rings the bell to announce the beginning of a meeting of EU energy ministers at an extraordinary energy council in Brussels, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal's loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn't carry the same stakes. Uruguay's 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday's group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
Click10.com
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
PANAMA CITY – An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of...
Click10.com
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN – Finally!. Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner...
Comments / 0