Macon County, NC

Related
laurenscountysports.com

Powdersville slows Clinton season to a halt

GREENVILLE – Powdersville couldn’t stop Clinton Friday night in the Class 3A Upstate title game. The reverse was also true. The Patriots advanced to the state football finals by containing the Red Devils, 27-14. They eliminated the breakaways, and one they didn’t got called back. Two teams averaging nearly 50 points a game had to settle for less. Powdersville converted only 1-12 3rd downs but 4-5 4th downs.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
GREENVILLE, SC
wsop.com

HARRAH'S CHEROKEE CIRCUIT PREVIEW

Las Vegas, Nevada (22 Nov 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is returning to Cherokee, NC, for a second time during the 2022/23 season. As always, the Harrah's Cherokee series will attract the largest fields on the Circuit tour, with no less than 17 ring events and almost $3 million in guarantees.
CHEROKEE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC

