TOCCOA – The familiar Red Kettle Campaign of The Salvation Army will soon be in full swing here in Toccoa, Clayton, Cornelia, Clarkesville and Northeast Georgia. The Christmas season represents the organization’s busiest and most important fundraising time of the year. Every dollar raised through the iconic Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community in which it was given and makes it possible for The Salvation Army to deliver life changing programs and services throughout the year.

TOCCOA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO