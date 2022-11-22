We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As far as rental kitchens go, Katelyn Sailor and her husband, Kyle, were in pretty good shape when they moved into their New York City apartment. Spacious for the area’s standards, the kitchen had modern appliances, sleek black countertops, and a white subway tile backsplash. That said, Sailor wasn’t a huge fan of the cabinets, the builder-grade tile floor, or the plain white walls. “The cabinets in our kitchen are reddish brown wood,” she explains. “They aren’t terrible, but the color didn’t match what I had envisioned for the space.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO