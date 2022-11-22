Read full article on original website
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Sybilla’s Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion
LONDON — The Sala Canal de Isabel II, an exhibition hall in Madrid, Spain, that resembles a lighthouse from the outside, is shining a spotlight on the work of native fashion designer Sybilla, who rose to fame in the ’80s with minimal avant-garde designs. The retrospective, titled “The Invisible Thread,” is the designer’s largest exhibition to date, running until Jan. 15, and curated by her friend Laura Cerrato Mera.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals It will include more than 80 pieces...
Why American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has Gone Back To Sellers To Give Them More Money
History's programming lineup has included some truly memorable — for better or worse — titles, from "Pawn Stars" to "Ancient Aliens." When looking at the channel's offerings as a whole, "American Pickers" is undeniably among the very best. Week after week since 2010, the show's hosts have ventured across much of the continental United States with antiques of all shapes, sizes, ages, and uses on their minds. After all, what better way to understand humanity's history than through the inventions of yesteryear that played a role in bringing us to the modern day?
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
Paul Allen’s Art Collection Sells for $1.5 Billion at Christie’s, the Biggest Sale in Art Market History
Well, that was fast. Just six months ago, the art amassed by warring exes Harry and Linda Macklowe set a record for a single collection sold at auction, raking in $922 million at Sotheby’s. That milestone was eviscerated last night when the late Paul G. Allen’s trove topped $1.5 billion at the house’s crosstown rival, Christie’s. Even with high expectations—the late Microsoft cofounder’s collection was known to have numerous masterpieces in immaculate condition, and the uncertain economy has big spenders looking for safe bets—the sum was staggering. (All of the estate’s proceeds are pledged to charity.) Five of the paintings on offer...
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
Forget the Da Vinci: why a dinosaur skeleton is the latest art status symbol
If you’re bored of the jet, the yacht and the ski chalet, perhaps the next best thing to invest in is a dinosaur. The latest fad among the rich is to display fossilised skeletons alongside their paintings and sculptures, notes the Telegraph's Chief Art Critic, Alastair Sooke. Although buying skeletons is nothing new - in 2007, Nicolas Cage famously bought a Tarbosaurus skull from a Beverley Hills gallery at a public auction for $276,000 (after a bidding war with Leonardo DiCaprio), only to later return it to a museum in Mongolia - but they find themselves back in the news this week.
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Simon & Schuster Admit to Selling Fake Hand-Signed Bob Dylan Books
Simon & Schuster, publishers of Bob Dylan’s latest book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, are offering refunds to those who purchased “hand-signed” copies, after admitting that they used an autopen technology to sign the copies. “To those who purchased The Philosophy of Modern Song, we want to...
World's oldest living cat record goes to Flossie a 'sweet' and 'playful' 26-year-old London feline
Tabby-cat Flossie from London is the oldest known living cat, according to Guinness World Records. She is the feline equivalent of 120 human years.
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
Meet ‘Van Gogh,’ The One-Eared Dog Who Paints Masterpieces With His Tongue
After being rescued from a dogfighting ring in North Carolina, this seven-year-old dog is getting a second chance at life — and making beautiful pieces of art. Vincent Van Gogh was a legendary 19th-century artist who painted over 2,000 pieces and famously severed one of his ears in a bout of madness that he later could not recall.
Two Climate Protesters Scribble Ink on Andy Warhol Campbell Soup Prints at National Gallery of Australia
Two climate activists scrawled blue ink across a series of Andy Warhol screen prints at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia this week to raise awareness of the country’s fossil fuel subsidies. Images and video of the protest posted to social media show the two activists also trying to glue their hands to the famous print series titled Campbell’s Soup I, which is framed and under glass. A press release from Stop Fossil Fuels Subsidies, which is part of A22 Network, a coalition of civil resistance organizations, said the protest was aimed at ending the Australian government’s financial support...
The Museum of Broadway reveals the show behind the show
A new museum celebrating the history of Broadway is now in New York's theater district.
Justinian and Theodora: The Byzantine power couple
Extraordinary stories of everyday people whose life somehow changed the course of history. From the Soviet officer who prevented a nuclear catastrophe to the Dutch teenage sisters who defied the Nazi occupation, this BBC Reel playlist opens new windows onto the past and changes the way we look at big historical events.
‘It made me think of decorations on a Christmas tree’: Arianna Genghini’s best phone picture
The Italian photographer was in San Francisco’s Chinatown when she came across this grand ivory building
Renaissance painting found in London bedroom: "It glowed with quality"
"Depiction of the Madonna and Child," a masterpiece painted by a follower of Filippino Lippi, worth around $320,000, turned up in a 90-year-old woman's bedroom in London. As she went through each room of a bungalow in north London, little did Siobhan Tyrrell, who is the head valuer at Dawsons Auctioneers' London office, suspect what she would find.
A Tiny Review of Glass Onion
There is much to say about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, and I will say much more shortly. But for now, let me assure you that Glass Onion is a treat in its own right—a well-written, well-acted, multi-layered mystery extravaganza. This is a mini-review, spoiler-free and vague by design, existing merely to confer enthusiastic approval so that as many of you who want to see it in theaters can know if it is worth your time doing so.
