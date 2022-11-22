Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Related
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
MTL@CHI: Game Recap
CHICAGO - An early start was capped off by late heroics for the Canadiens on Friday, as Kirby Dach returned to the United Center to haunt his former team. Coming off a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis elected to keep his lineup from Columbus intact. That meant Sam Montembeault made consecutive starts for the first time this season following his 30-save performance two nights prior.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Nelson Lifts Isles Over Blue Jackets 3-2
Brock Nelson breaks tie in third period, while Mathew Barzal and JG Pageau extend their point streaks. The New York Islanders picked up their third-straight win on Friday night, dispatching the Columbus 3-2 on Black Friday at Nationwide Arena. Brock Nelson broke open a 2-2 tie at 6:10 of the...
NHL
Jets resiliency on display in overtime win in Dallas
"You count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back." There was skill, controversy, resiliency, and a whole lot of drama in the latest Central Division clash between the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1) and Dallas Stars on Friday night. A 4-2 Jets lead late in the third turned into...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Dach thriving for Canadiens heading into game against former team
Spent three seasons with Blackhawks prior to offseason trade. Kirby Dach said he is feeling good about where is now. "I just think it's a combination of everything," he said. That refers to adjusting well to the Montreal Canadiens, to whom he was traded to by the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, and then getting comfortable playing right wing, a change for the longtime center, with left wing Cole Caufield and center Nick Suzuki.
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
Postgame Report | Anderson stops 41 shots in loss to Devils
Olofsson scores team's lone goal in 3-1 defeat at KeyBank Center. Don Granato felt the Sabres started slow but worked to find their game throughout a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils inside KeyBank Center on Friday, leaving them with plenty to take from a contested meeting with the NHL's hottest team.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Sens in 5-1 Black Friday Loss
Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph posted three-point afternoons, powering the Ottawa Senators to a 5-1 win over the Ducks today on Anaheim's annual Black Friday matinee at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim from earning back-to-back wins for the second time this season, and dropped the club to 6-14-1 overall...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. COMING SOON: PRE-GAME RAW | Coach Woodcroft.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
Kraken-Golden Knights, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Kraken (11-5-3) are...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (11-5-3) at Golden Knights (16-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Approaching the season's quarter-mark, the Kraken are trending way up over last season. Vegas is the first test of three-game divisional road trip. Plus, Grubauer or Jones?. Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Sizzle in This Showdown. The Kraken are the second-hottest team...
NHL
Maple Leafs hold off Wild, extend point streak to seven
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to seven games with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Mitchell Marner extended his point streak to 15 games with a goal for Toronto (12-5-5), which has won two in a row and is 5-0-2 in the streak. Matt Murray made 25 saves.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
Comments / 0