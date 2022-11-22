Read full article on original website
Related
Calvin Harris Brutally Shut Down Rumors That He Worked On An Album With Ex Rita Ora
"Entire thing is a myth."
Dove Cameron Slips On Hooded Balmain Jumpsuit with Olivier Rousteing for ‘Vogue Greece’
Dove Cameron received a Balmain makeover this week, courtesy of Olivier Rousteing and “Vogue Greece.” In the magazine’s new Instagram post, Cameron posed with Rousteing — Balmain’s creative director — for its December 2022 Change Makers issue, celebrating the figures paving the road ahead for fashion; the issue’s two additional covers spotlight Christian Louboutin and Jean Paul Gaultier. For the occasion, Cameron was draped over Rousteing in a hooded white jumpsuit, featuring cinched and ruched long sleeves with a matching hood. Rousteing contrasted Cameron in his own Balmain ensemble: a black velvet tuxedo jacket and layered gold bracelets, complemented by armor-like...
fashionunited.com
Frasers Group buys Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Another day, another acquisition by Frasers Group. This time, the British retail giant has bought iconic Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes for an undisclosed sum. “We are delighted to have acquired Gieves & Hawkes, securing a long term future for an iconic 250 year old brand,” Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray said in a statement.
Comments / 0