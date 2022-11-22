Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
NHL
MTL@CHI: Game Recap
CHICAGO - An early start was capped off by late heroics for the Canadiens on Friday, as Kirby Dach returned to the United Center to haunt his former team. Coming off a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis elected to keep his lineup from Columbus intact. That meant Sam Montembeault made consecutive starts for the first time this season following his 30-save performance two nights prior.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Okposo returns when Sabres host Devils
Bortuzzo back for Blues; Barkov should play Saturday for Panthers despite illness. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news throughout the 2022-23 season. Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo will return when the Sabres host the New Jersey Devils on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MSG-B,...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Nelson Lifts Isles Over Blue Jackets 3-2
Brock Nelson breaks tie in third period, while Mathew Barzal and JG Pageau extend their point streaks. The New York Islanders picked up their third-straight win on Friday night, dispatching the Columbus 3-2 on Black Friday at Nationwide Arena. Brock Nelson broke open a 2-2 tie at 6:10 of the...
NHL
Jets resiliency on display in overtime win in Dallas
"You count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back." There was skill, controversy, resiliency, and a whole lot of drama in the latest Central Division clash between the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1) and Dallas Stars on Friday night. A 4-2 Jets lead late in the third turned into...
NHL
Postgame Report | Anderson stops 41 shots in loss to Devils
Olofsson scores team's lone goal in 3-1 defeat at KeyBank Center. Don Granato felt the Sabres started slow but worked to find their game throughout a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils inside KeyBank Center on Friday, leaving them with plenty to take from a contested meeting with the NHL's hottest team.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. COMING SOON: PRE-GAME RAW | Coach Woodcroft.
NHL
Bruins Set NHL Record with 12th Consecutive Home Win
Yes, he has been a member of the Bruins organization for nine seasons and played over 260 games at TD Garden, but on Friday afternoon he made sure to appreciate the atmosphere inside the building. "I took a moment during one of the timeouts to look around," said Pastrnak. "Obviously,...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall to Penguins, 4-1
On Black Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are now winless in their last nine games (0-6-3). The Penguins have won five in a row. A Josh Archibald rebound goal (4th of the season) gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Sens in 5-1 Black Friday Loss
Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph posted three-point afternoons, powering the Ottawa Senators to a 5-1 win over the Ducks today on Anaheim's annual Black Friday matinee at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim from earning back-to-back wins for the second time this season, and dropped the club to 6-14-1 overall...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 25
* The NHL will reach the Quarter Mark during Friday's 14-game slate. A full day of hockey starts at 1 p.m. ET and will end about 12 hours later. * The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown returns today with a doubleheader on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports that opens with an intrastate rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers and concludes with the Blues visiting the Lightning.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
Comments / 0