Everything coach Cadillac Williams said ahead of the Iron Bowl

It’s rivalry week, and that means one of college football’s most notorious matchups is in the near future.

The Iron Bowl seems to always be a big game played close regardless of how either team is performing, and the significance isn’t lost on interim head coach Cadillac Williams. Williams spoke to media ahead of the team’s impending matchup with an Alabama team that looks distinctly mortal at the moment, but he gave his props to their staff and coach Nick Saban all the same.

Here is everything Williams said regarding injuries, matchups and more before what could be his final game as interim head coach:

Opening Statement

“Well, War Eagle. Man, I’m proud of our players and coaching staff last week. Proud for The Auburn family to get a victory against a really good Western Kentucky team. Now we’re going to flip the page and move down to the Iron Bowl. So, we are excited. I think that as a staff and as a team, we’re excited to have this challenge in front of us to play not only one of the best teams, but one of the best coaches that has ever coached college football. So, we are we are fired up and looking forward to the atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

On Coach Saban recruiting him while at Saban was at LSU

“I said it was 2001, but it was actually 2000 in December, and I enjoyed the meeting so much that I actually took an official visit. And again, like I said, I respect Coach Saban, just what he stands for and how he challenges his players and how he pours into his players. How he’s a no-nonsense guy. His record and what he’s done throughout his career speak speaks for itself, but I think very highly of him. He got the opportunity to have Ronnie Brown play for him and he enjoyed him and most his players to play for him truly enjoy him not only as a coach but as a person.”

On Alabama's defensive line

“Yeah, they’re a physical bunch, big, long. We know about Will Anderson. He’s a handful. Linebackers are downhill, physical guys that can run. The secondary is very aggressive, long. So we have a challenge here, but man we are we are looking forward to this opportunity and we are we are going down there to fight and compete, and we are looking forward to preparing this week and see where chips fall on Saturday.”

On what he has done well these past three weeks and what he can do better

“I think some of the things that I can do better, myself and my staff, we can do a better job of putting our guys in position to be better. I’m just a firm believer as a coach that if guys are confused or things are not going right it’s our job as teachers to kind of get our point across and get them prepared to play. Offensively, of course, we know that we have to get better in the passing game. It’s just not Robby. It starts with the offensive line, the receivers, us coaches. We have to come with a better plan. When we have the opportunity to make plays, we have to take advantage and make the plays because there was some drops and things out there. Defensively, I just honestly believe that we have to eliminate the explosive plays over the past three weeks. That’s when we get in trouble a lot as you can see that second quarter in the Western Kentucky game. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. Our guys were kind of doing their own thing, but we got back to the basics. Those guys got back doing what they’re coached, and the rest was history. Those guys did a good job.”

On playing loose

“I wouldn’t say there’s an advantage of planning loose. I think, for the most part, our guys are having fun. I played this game at all three levels. This game is about striking, it’s about playing together, and it’s about having fun. These kids are having fun and they’re playing together. That’s the big thing. Look, there’s no magical words, there’s no magical speech that I can give or these coaches. It’s the Iron Bowl. That’s basically what I’m telling my guys. If they can’t get up for this game this week, for these seniors, their last game that they’re going to be able to put on that uniform, these 24 seniors, then something is wrong. Truly it feels like a lot of stuff that is understood really doesn’t need to be said. I’m looking for our guys to come out and fight and compete, and we’re not backing down at all.”

On Marquis Burks, Jeffey M'Ba and Marcus Harris

”All three of those guys are day-to-day right now. I know M’ba, we thought he had a shot last week so again he’s day-to-day. Hopefully we can get him back because as the season’s been going he’s been, his arrow’s going up. He’s going to be a good player for us. We need all of the bullets in the gun. We need everybody on deck here. We are going to need to get as many people playing as possible where we can get fresh and get these guys into the fourth quarter.”

On 2003's "Go Crazy" Iron Bowl play

“It was a lead draw. It was a great block by Brandon Johnson on that mike there. The offensive line did a good job of knocking a hole in the defense and they got me on the safety. That’s the least I can do is make the safety miss. The rest of is history. Usually whenever you have long runs like that it’s a total team effort. The receivers did a really good job blocking downfield. Jeris McIntyre almost tripped me, almost messed up my moment. Can you imagine that? It’s one of my most memorable plays in my football career, something I’ll always be proud of and hopefully we can have a couple long runs like that in Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

On how the defense played in the second half against Western Kentucky

“Honestly, three weeks ago when I had been named interim coach, I just told all of our coordinators, from special teams to offense to defense, simplicity is best right now. I need these guys playing fast and what we don’t have in scheme wise, or player wise we can make it up with our effort, getting eleven guys to the ball. We just need the kids to play fast. These kids are smart. We have great coaches that have been around the game a long time whereas we go, as we get the guys confidence, the game of football is about confidence so the more confidence that the guys have of stopping guys and striking guys, now we can add a little bit here and there. For the most part just simplifying things and doing what our players can actually do good defensively, offensively and on special teams, we are taking advantage of that.”

What a win over Alabama would mean to him

“First of all, I don’t want to make this about me. It means so much to me for these seniors, to be honest with you. We have a group of guys in that locker room where nobody has ever won in Bryant-Denny Stadium. To come out with a victory, that will be huge. Again, I honestly mean this, whatever happens on Saturday, I want to enjoy today. We started the process today. We start our practice, our walkthrough. We started grinding. We started working. In order for us to even have a chance for Saturday, we have to take care of today. And to me, it’s all mindset and that is what’s starting at five o’clock. We are not worrying about Saturday. We have to take care of Monday to give us opportunity to have a shot on Saturday.”

On the offensive line

“I love those big guys. For us to win Saturday, it’s going be in the trenches. I’ve played the running back position and I know that we get a lot of credit, and a lot of times we don’t deserve it at all. The offensive line is about the five guys up front playing together and if we play together and we fight and we’re all on the same page. If we get Tank (Bigsby), Jarquez (Hunter) and those guys looks and those guys get the break tackles and they run clean, press the line of scrimmage. Anything can happen. I’m very appreciative of those guys up front. The way they’ve came together and they’re fighting. There is no quit with them. I know against Western Kentucky, in the first half, we were struggling. I challenged those guys, challenged the running backs. They were just outplaying us. They were playing hard. In the past three weeks, the way that those kids responded, they responded again. I’m proud of those guys up front and what they have accomplished. It’s great by them to have two backs with over 100 yards like that in back-to-back weeks. That’s a credit to those guys up front.”

On Robby Ashford

“Robby, as a quarterback, he’s evolving and growing. He’s doing a lot better job of running the show and getting us in the right checks. And look, like I’ve told people, the kid has not played ball in probably two or three years. This is his sixth or seventh game that he has played big time football and he’s still a young kid. He’s still learning, but man the kid is a fighter. He’s a competitor. He has a ton of energy. I will fight with Robby on the field any day of the week. But for us to truly win this game, we’re going to have to run the ball, but we also want to take opportunities in the pass game. We’re going to have to convert in the red zone and we have to be good on third down. I got full confidence in Robby and this staff of putting them in the right position and those guys executing the plan.”

On being the first black coach in the Iron Bowl

“I saw that this morning. And I honestly, I felt bad because I sometimes I get so caught up in the moment where it didn’t even hit me until I saw it this morning. And I was like, ‘wow, that’s pretty cool.’ What a blessing it is, and this has kind of been like this my whole life. I’m sure later on I will reflect on it and truly, truly enjoy it. Right now, I’m just in the moment. I’m just doing what I can each and every day. I know the responsibility of having that or being the first of any to do anything. I’m honored and blessed. I give credit to the people that before me that paved the way for myself to have this opportunity. Lord knows there’s a lot of guys that look just like me that actually can do a doggone good job in this seat. So, I’m honored. I’m just in the moment and chopping wood and just trying to win a ballgame. That’s it. That’s all I’m focused on right now.”

On taking over an offense mid-season

“It happened later in 2003 and coming in ranked No. 1 that year, didn’t go too well. So, for our offensive coaches from Ike Hillard from Will Friend, from Coach (Jeff) McDaniels, Coach (Mike) Hartline, from Coach (Joe) Bernardi and our support staff that helps us on the offensive end. They’ve done an incredible job. To take the offense that a lot of people are not familiar with and trying to speak the same language because of the kids have learned this one way. We still want to put the kids in the best position to succeed. To give them a chance. My hat goes off to those guys and they’re some great coaches. I’m honored to be able to be in to paint with those guys.”

On what it would mean to the players to beat Alabama

“Everything. For one, it’s the last time for a lot of these guys. It’s the last time that they’re ever going to play football. This game of football is so special. It’s why you all are here. It’s why I got the opportunity to be here at Auburn. It’s why a lot of these guys in this locker room, these coaches, why we’re all together. Because of that ball. A lot of these guys’ identities are wrapped up into ball. To go out as a winner against your rival and in the Iron Bowl. What better way is there to go out. I know those guys all want their legacy to be solidified here. What better way to go out with a bang. Wow, that’d be pretty cool.”

On Kendall Simmons taking responsibility as an offensive line coach

“Kendall (Simmons) has been here since 2019. I got the opportunity to play with Kendall. He’s always been a guy who just served and who poured into people’s lives and worked his tail off each and every day. One thing I see from that offensive line room – I see the trust and the respect that they have for him. He’s a man of few words, but when he does speak, just the wisdom and the knowledge. He has two Super Bowl rings, nine years in the NFL. The guy was a great football player but even a better person. Those guys are very lucky to be able to be coached by a guy who has that kind of resume. Not only that resume but he’s a high-character man who truly cares about them, and I think they can resonate with that and connect with Kendall in that way. I’m fired up for Kendall to have this opportunity.”

On getting the freshmen ready for the Iron Bowl

“We are going to start today. I’m a firm believe that your preparation each and every day, how you prepare, will get you prepared to play on Saturday. We need to bring focus. We need to be locked in whenever it’s our time to take reps. And whenever we’re not taking reps, we need to take mental reps because what happens is if you’re always ready to play ball, you never have to get ready. That’s just who you become as a person. I just know the preparation part of it is super big, and that starts in practice. That will alleviate a lot of anxiety, a lot of nerves because now you’ve got reps of doing it, you’ve got more confidence. The game of football, life, anything you do, is about confidence. The more you see the looks, the more you prepare in practice, the better you prepare, the better you will play on Saturday. I’m not telling these guys something I read in a book. It’s something I lived and experienced. (Evan) McPherson is going to be OK. He’s the last person I’m worrying about. I promise you.”

On what Jeff Schmeding has done

“I tip my hat off to Coach Schmedding and that defense. I just read a stat where in the previous three games before I got named the interim head coach, Auburn’s defense was giving up 532 yards. And in the last three games, they’re giving up 320-something yards. It’s more than 200 yards difference. Again, that goes back to Schmedding. I think very highly of him. He’s a technician. He’s a teacher. He knows the game of football in and out, and he can get those players to truly play for him. Along with Coach Roc (Bellantoni), Coach (Zach) Etheridge, Coach (Jimmy) Brumbaugh. Those guys are doing a really good job. They’ve got those guys flying around and playing Auburn defense. To me, defense is about effort. Ten or 11 men to the ball. Whenever you do that, you create takeaways. I’m proud of Coach Schmedding and that staff for what they’re doing on defense.”

On going up against Alabama's talented roster