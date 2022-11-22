Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Local expert says Thanksgiving can be a perfect time to discuss finances
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Thanksgiving is about spending time with family and loved ones, it can also serve as the perfect time to talk about the other type of "spending" - family finances. Local financial professional Tony Drake from Drake & Associates joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
CBS 58
'Family is everything': Loved ones reunite at Mitchell International before Thanksgiving Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We all know that traveling can be stressful, especially during the holidays. But for many, it's worth it to be able to spend quality time with their loved ones. For Milwaukee mother Mary Sisney, having her daughter Kaitlin home from college means "everything". "It's funny how...
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
CBS 58
'Feztival of Trees' offers Milwaukee a holiday fundraising holiday experience through Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week is Milwaukee's last opportunity to see the unique family holiday fun happening at the Tripoli Shrine Center, in a fundraising event for Milwaukee's Shriners. Their fifth annual "Feztival of Trees" runs through Saturday, Nov. 26 with a $5 general admission, with children 12 and...
CBS 58
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning
“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
CBS 58
It's a Celtic Christmas shopping experience at Milwaukee's Tralee Imports
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - -One way to make Irish eyes smile is by giving a holiday gift from Milwaukee's Tralee Imports. Shelves are being stocked right now at one of the city's premier spots to buy foods and gifts from Ireland. The store will officially be ready on Saturday, Nov....
CBS 58
'Love in action': Hundreds enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Breaking Bread community feast
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An advocacy group made sure everybody could grab a hot meal and warm clothes Thursday on Milwaukee's north side. Hundreds attended the Breaking Bread Community Feast and donation drive, hosted by Dream Team United MKE. Thursday's event was the fourth year of Breaking Bread, held in...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Zoo turning on thousands of lights to kick-off the holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced its kick-off to the holiday season with a special light festival that the zoo claims will be "bigger and brighter than ever." "Wild Lights" will see the zoo transformed into a family-friendly illuminated destination of hundreds of thousands of lights...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Exclusive: Jackson Sparks' 'Angelversary': Family reflects one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday was the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Parade attack. But today actually marks one year since eight-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away. Earlier tonight, the Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sat down with Jessob Reisbeck -- to talk about their little boy...
CBS 58
No need to go cold turkey. There are a lot of great resources to make your Thanksgiving bird the best
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Put turkey trepidation on the back burner. Now's the time to do a little homework before the big day on Thursday. First off, if you're thawing a turkey, experts say the rule is allowing a whole day of thawing time for every five pounds. And in terms of cooking it, Chef Michael Feker who owns Il Mito in Wauwatosa says 500 degrees is the magic temperature at least to start. Then dial it back to 200 degrees. From there, it's 20 minutes per pound. Chef Feker says to turn the oven off when the internal temperature of the meat of the thigh reaches 155 degrees. He says to then leave it in the oven for about twenty more minutes. By this point, the meat temperature should be 165 degrees. Finally, wait a half-hour before carving after taking the bird out of the oven, which lets the juices reabsorb.
CBS 58
Shooting near Brady and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS 58
A 'magical' Milwaukee experience may be the perfect gift for Santa's list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the holiday season making its presence known all around the city, there are constant reminders that finding the right gift for friends and loved ones can be a very real challenge. If finding the right "thing" is an issue, one organization aims to remind folks...
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
CBS 58
Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
