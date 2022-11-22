ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning

“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

No need to go cold turkey. There are a lot of great resources to make your Thanksgiving bird the best

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Put turkey trepidation on the back burner. Now's the time to do a little homework before the big day on Thursday. First off, if you're thawing a turkey, experts say the rule is allowing a whole day of thawing time for every five pounds. And in terms of cooking it, Chef Michael Feker who owns Il Mito in Wauwatosa says 500 degrees is the magic temperature at least to start. Then dial it back to 200 degrees. From there, it's 20 minutes per pound. Chef Feker says to turn the oven off when the internal temperature of the meat of the thigh reaches 155 degrees. He says to then leave it in the oven for about twenty more minutes. By this point, the meat temperature should be 165 degrees. Finally, wait a half-hour before carving after taking the bird out of the oven, which lets the juices reabsorb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting near Brady and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
WEST ALLIS, WI
kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI

