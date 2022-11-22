MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Put turkey trepidation on the back burner. Now's the time to do a little homework before the big day on Thursday. First off, if you're thawing a turkey, experts say the rule is allowing a whole day of thawing time for every five pounds. And in terms of cooking it, Chef Michael Feker who owns Il Mito in Wauwatosa says 500 degrees is the magic temperature at least to start. Then dial it back to 200 degrees. From there, it's 20 minutes per pound. Chef Feker says to turn the oven off when the internal temperature of the meat of the thigh reaches 155 degrees. He says to then leave it in the oven for about twenty more minutes. By this point, the meat temperature should be 165 degrees. Finally, wait a half-hour before carving after taking the bird out of the oven, which lets the juices reabsorb.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO