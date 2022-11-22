Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match
Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
Comments / 0