Knoxville, TN

utsports.com

Fingall & Granberry Garner SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2022 volleyball postseason awards. Senior Morgahn Fingall was tabbed All-SEC and named the league's scholar-athlete of the year, while freshman Keondreya Granberry garnered all-freshman team accolades. The awards were voted on by the league's coaches. It is the first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

Vols Climb to No. Seven in AP Poll, Eight in Coaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After wrapping up a 10-win season Saturday night in a 56-0 shutout at Vanderbilt, the Tennessee Volunteers ascended in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, ranking seventh according to the AP and eighth by coaches. The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

HOOPS CENTRAL: #23/24 Lady Vols vs. Eastern Kentucky

No. 23/24 Tennessee (3-4) tries to even its season record on Sunday, as Eastern Kentucky (4-2) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 2:02 p.m. ET matinee. The contest marks the Lady Vols' second of a six-game home stand and a stretch of nine out of 11 on The Summitt between Nov. 25 and Jan. 5. For only the second time in eight contests, the Lady Vols will not be facing a team that participated in last year's NCAA Tournament.
RICHMOND, KY
utsports.com

No. 22 Vols Take Down No. 3 Kansas, Win Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 22 Tennessee led from start to finish and captured the Battle 4 Atlantis title Friday, taking down No. 3 Kansas, 64-50. The win marks the Vols' fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also snapped a 17-game win streak dating to last season for the defending national champion Jayhawks and gave Tennessee its first holiday tournament title since 2010.
KNOXVILLE, TN

