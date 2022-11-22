No. 23/24 Tennessee (3-4) tries to even its season record on Sunday, as Eastern Kentucky (4-2) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 2:02 p.m. ET matinee. The contest marks the Lady Vols' second of a six-game home stand and a stretch of nine out of 11 on The Summitt between Nov. 25 and Jan. 5. For only the second time in eight contests, the Lady Vols will not be facing a team that participated in last year's NCAA Tournament.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO