Grading the Mavericks: A low-effort week highlights Jason Kidd’s efforts to lower the Mavericks’ ceiling

What Jayson Tatum Said To Luka Doncic After Key Block On Mavs Star
It became the defining moment of a stellar performance from Jayson Tatum in a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. And it came on the defensive end of the floor despite the Boston Celtics superstar pouring in 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
The Utah Jazz have become one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, posting a big 12-7 record to start the campaign, ranking 2nd in the Western Conference standings. After several years of trying to win with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on the roster, they decided to make some changes and are now playing way better than they are now.
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
theScore
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA
Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA. “They’re probably the No. 1...
NBA First-Quarter Awards: Celtics, Luka Doncic make statements in early part of season
After a 12-game Wednesday slate, the NBA will take Thanksgiving off. When it puts the turkey and stuffing away to get back to work this weekend, though, most of the league’s 30 teams either will have played or will be approaching their 20th game — which puts us about 25 percent of the way through the 2022-23 season.
What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
Celtics Were Motivated By Another Crack At Mavericks, Luka Doncic
BOSTON — It’s not often when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take the court and one of them isn’t the best player. That was the case Wednesday night against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum and Brown played a tremendous game, leading the Celtics to a...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s epic game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs surpasses Bill Russell on incredible list
Jayson Tatum is quickly cementing himself as one of the best players in Boston Celtics franchise history. Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Tatum has averaged 30.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, his latest effort being a 37-point, 13-rebound masterclass to spur the Celtics to victory over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs
November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Mavs star Luka Doncic hypes up Celtics matchup with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown love fest
The 2022-23 NBA season is still in its infancy, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has emerged as an MVP frontrunner. Right behind him in the race for the coveted award is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who has helped propel his team to a league-best 13-4 record. Tatum and Doncic square off Wednesday night in Beantown, and Doncic had lots of love for his fellow MVP candidate ahead of the East-West matchup.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
Jalen Brunson puts up 34 as Knicks top Thunder
Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the host
Josh Allen leads last-second drive; Bills move ahead in AFC East race
Thanks to Allen's last-second heroics, the Bills improved to 8-3 and just ahead of the Dolphins in the playoff chase.
