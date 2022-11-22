Read full article on original website
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Delivers Convincing Take on Travis Tritt Classic [Watch]
Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 14) after a week off due to the 2022 midterms. Country music was well-represented for what marked the beginning of the Live Playoffs round. Viewers who tuned into the two-hour episode were treated to Shania Twain and Patty...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Here’s Why Lainey Wilson’s Father Was Her CMA Awards Date
Lainey Wilson's emotional acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards centered around her father, Brian. "I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said as she wiped tears away. After winning New Artist of the Year earlier, Wilson picked...
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
Elvis Presley: Austin Butler Said One Song for Elvis Biopic Made Him Lose His Voice
Austin Butler revealed that singing one song for the Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' biopic made him lose his voice.
Marty Stuart Releases New Single ‘Country Star’
Back in August, Country Music Hall of Famer, historian, and all-around legend Marty Stuart signed with Snakefarm Records/Universal Music Group. Today, he released his first single on the new label titled “Country Star.” This is the first new music Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives have released since his 2017 album Way Out West.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Alabama’s Randy Owen on Jeff Cook’s Death: ‘I’m Hurt in a Way I Can’t Describe’
Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry each released statements about the death of group co-founder Jeff Cook. Both remember him as a brilliant musician and a brother in music. "I'm hurt in a way I can't describe," Owen writes. The 73-year-old guitarist died on Monday (Nov. 7). He'd been battling...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Wasn’t a Hit But Anne Murray’s Cover Was
Paul McCartney couldn't remember if John Lennon contributed to one song from The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul.' Anne Murray's cover of the song was a big hit.
Gwen Stefani moved to tears by Justin Aaron's 'The Voice' performance: 'I’m in awe of you'
There was no shortage of honest feeling for Team Gwen singers Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron during the second round of live shows Monday night.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Lainey Wilson Brings ‘Heart Like a Truck’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ After CMA Awards [Watch]
Lainey Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) to perform her latest single, "Heart Like a Truck." The episode aired after the 2022 CMA Awards, which proved to be a big night for the Louisiana native. Wearing a monochromatic olive green ensemble with her signature bell-bottom...
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Lainey Wilson Claims New Artist of the Year Trophy at the 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson had a massive year, and it's fitting that the Louisiana native that spent a decade in Nashville trying to make it won New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Her year has been filled with highs, like her massive duets...
Elle King Joins Black Keys for Fiery Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney brought a strong burst of rock and roll to the 2022 CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night for a fitting tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis. The genre-bending trio put their own spin on "Great Balls of Fire," Lewis' trademark...
Lainey Wilson Named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), beating out repeat nominees Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood. Wilson, who is finally having her moment in the spotlight after 11 years in Nashville, was...
