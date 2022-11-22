Fans of the popular cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" have a reason to be excited every year, as their favorite show is regularly returning for yet another season of cut-throat, dog-eat-dog competition in the world of fine dining. Season 21 of this famous show is dubbed "Battle of the Ages" and features 20-something-year-olds on the red team and 40-something-year-old chefs on the blue team. "Hell's Kitchen US," which has been on our TV screens since May 30, 2005, is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay, and whether you love or hate the man, he's proven to be very successful at what he does best (via Gold Derby).

