Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
travelawaits.com
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
Did You Know The Famous Leg Lamp From ‘A Christmas Story’ Was Created in Oklahoma
It may surprise you to learn that one of the most famous and recognizable movie props of all time was created right here in the Sooner State. Not just any old prop, the legendary leg lamp from 'A Christmas Story' was invented by an Oklahoma man. That's right the MAJOR AWARD was first imagined and built by an Okie!
Chief Drive-In Theatre in Chickasha, OK. Is Showing Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It's quickly becoming known around the Sooner State and the Nation as Christmas Town U.S.A. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this year there's no better place to go than Chickasha, Oklahoma. You'll find all kinds of festive family fun in this cheerful and friendly holiday hometown....
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
Shop Local During Oklahoma City’s Holiday Pop-Up Shops
My favorite time of year has finally arrived! Jeri Christmas is here, and it's time to get shopping for the holidays. I love gift giving all year round, but I especially love giving gifts at Christmas. And even more so if I'm able to find the perfect gifts for my loved ones at local stores or items that are made in Oklahoma!
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
KFOR
Weekend rain on the way
Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
okctalk.com
Red Carpet property sells for record price
In what may be the highest price ever paid per square foot of land in Oklahoma City, the developers of OAK at NW Expressway and Penn have purchased the Red Carpet carwash property on the southeast corner of that same intersection. The sales price was $2.2 million for under a...
waurikanewsjournal.com
1 Peter 2:9-10
We have a dog named Daisy who was picked up by a couple at a rescue center in OKC. Daisy was taken to their home but was not welcomed by the other dogs in this home. She was rejected at least twice by previous owners. Then she came here. A warm place to sleep in the Winter and cooling shade with AC in the Summer. Rubbing her head sends her tail into ecstatic thumping. When I put her food dish down she looks up at me and will not eat until I give her head a good rubbing. She who did not have a home, now is at home.
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 1