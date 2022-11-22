Read full article on original website
Strictly star Neil Jones insists Love Island boys lost out with Chyna Mills
Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has said that the Love Island boys lost out on his partner, Chyna Mills, when they had the chance. Chyna, as fans may recall, appeared on the latest season of the ITV reality show. In a new Instagram post commemorating the reality star’s birthday,...
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
Not Emmerdaily 25th November 2022. 😁Chit-chat, ideas/guesses on the present storylines.🤔
I'd like Chas to fall into a massive pile of pig sh*t near the Dingle pigsty and never be seen again, leaving Paddy to get back with Mandy and live happily ever after. Liam should get back to Bernice. Chloe: Go and join your brand new Mummy on the cruise...
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition confirms Disney+ release date
Disney+ has confirmed when The Muppet Christmas Carol's Extended Edition will be coming to streaming. It was recently announced that the festive classic, restored in 4K with the previously-removed song 'When Love is Gone' finally added back in, would be getting a cinematic release starting December 2, and Digital Spy noted that it was set for Disney+ around a week later.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Sorry but Babatunde did not deserve to be voted out ahead of Chris tonight
I really dont know why the public think Chris Moyles is more entertaining than others as he acts so miserable in camp. The bloke is useless at doing trials and could not answer a question that he is suppose to know the answer to. I would like to know the reason why Babatunde who is more entertaining in my opinion was voted out tonight ahead of Chris as at this rate he could make Celebrity Cyclone.
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
Emmerdale : Thursday the 24/11/22 - " You'd better come home, Speedy Gonzales..."
Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under full sail!. Ooo ooooo I went to the new village bakery again today . Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under...
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
ED: Victoria's make-up.
Has anyone else noticed how over made-up Victoria is since she's reappeared. The actress is naturally pretty and doesn't need it, it looks silly and clown- like in her role, which in terms of location and uniform, is very casual. It's not like she's Priya or Leyla. Has anyone else...
Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
‘It made me think of decorations on a Christmas tree’: Arianna Genghini’s best phone picture
The Italian photographer was in San Francisco’s Chinatown when she came across this grand ivory building
Hollyoaks' Verity Hutchinson makes huge decision in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a twist for Verity Hutchinson in her brother Eric Foster's radical misogyny storyline. In previous episodes, Eric's laptop – which contains proof of him being The Love Boat spiker and his involvement in incel group Men First – went missing right when he had agreed to hand it over to Verity.
